Highlights Manchester United have made contact over Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana.

United are looking for a new midfielder in case Casemiro leaves Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag is also reportedly eyeing a move for West Ham United star Edson Alvarez.

Manchester United have made initial contact with French midfielder Youssouf Fofana over a move from Monaco, according to journalist Dylan McBennett on X.

The 25-year-old is currently away at the Euros with his native France and is unlikely to partake in any transfer negotiations until the tournament has concluded for Les Bleus, but he is rated highly by Manchester United as they look to overhaul the team.

With Brazilian Casemiro looking more and more likely to depart Old Trafford this summer, a move for a new man in the centre of the park seems logical, especially with the Frenchman's contract entering into its final year and Monaco potentially prepared to cash in - Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu has reported he could cost £30m.

This news comes amidst the ongoing saga surrounding manager Erik ten Hag, who is close to agreeing a new contract, and reportedly will have a bigger say on transfers going forward, despite several unimpressive purchases.

United want Fofana

The 25-year-old comes highly rated

Looking back at Fofana's performances over the course of the last year, it comes as little surprise to see Manchester United linked with the imperious Frenchman.

Fofana is decisive and effective on the ball as well as being solid defensively and would likely be able to contribute well to a Ten Hag system which focuses on possession and defensive solidity, two things that Fofana has exceeded at over his four-year stay in Monaco.

Youssouf Fofana 23/24 Defensive actions per 90 9.3 Passing accuracy 86% Assists 4 Duel success rate 67%

Additionally, Fofana also boasts a sound injury record, having only suffered a single injury in his professional career, missing 15 games with an ankle strain back in 2019.

He has missed games since through illness alone, but his remarkable match fitness will be a key incentive to a Manchester United side who struggled heavily with injuries over the last season, with the likes of Mason Mount, Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane struggling to contribute as a result of this.

United Also Linked With Edson Alvarez

The Mexican midfielder is also wanted at Old Trafford

As United look to add more options into their deeper midfield, West Ham star Edson Alvarez has also emerged as a potential new option for the Red Devils to look into, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano on YouTube.

The Hammers are likely to command a sizable fee for Alvarez, however, as the club rate him very highly.

Romano said:

"Internally they are discussing several options in case Casemiro leaves the club and in case there will be room with FFP for a new midfielder. One of the names they discussed in the recent days is also Edson Alvarez from West Ham. Very expensive, very difficult deal, because for West Ham, he's a crucial player."

Alvarez has been incredibly important for West Ham United last season, with his combative nature out of possession rescuing plenty of it back for The Hammers, and Manchester United will like his similarities to Casemiro in terms of playing style in a potential move to the Old Trafford midfield.

Statistics according to SofaScore - correct as of 20-06-24.