Manchester United have made an approach to the representatives of Borussia Dortmund forward Jamie Gittens as they hope to make a move to bring him back to England, according to Sky Sports.

The Borussia Dortmund winger is wanted by the likes of Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Chelsea, but United have seemingly made the first move.

United Want to Land Gittens

The Englishman has been in great form in Germany

Gittens, 20, has been superb in Germany this season, scoring 11 goals in all competitions for BVB.

The former Manchester City Academy starlet is prioritising a return to the Premier League this summer, which has alerted the attention of several top teams.

Any interested club will likely have to part ways with a sizable amount, as Dortmund have placed an £84 million price tag on the "world-class" forward's head in anticipation of bids this summer.

According to Tavolieri, the Bundesliga giants are prepared to sell Gittens to the 'highest bidder', with the proceeds raised from his exit providing a financial safety net - should they not qualify for the UEFA Champions League this season.

United could have some serious funds to play with come the summer transfer window, as Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho have both been linked with other clubs in recent weeks.

Rashford looks poised to leave United on loan this month, while Garnacho is the subject of reported interest from Chelsea and Napoli.

With Gittens chiefly being deployed this season as a left-winger, he could be the ideal replacement for Rashford in the long-term.

However, a more pressing concern for Ruben Amorim and the United hierarchy is the left-back situation, which may finally be heading towards a resolution.

GIVEMESPORT understood earlier this week that the Red Devils were 'edging closer' towards agreeing a deal to sign Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu.

Now Fabrizio Romano has reported that an agreement has been reached between the two clubs, with a deal seemingly edging closer.

The 20-year-old, who can also play as a winger, has been a revelation in Italy this season, scoring three times in 21 matches to date. Lecce are set to make a sizeable profit on the player, who joined the club in 2023 for just £168,000.

