Manchester United have reportedly made contact through intermediaries for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, according to a surprise claim from Bernabeu Digital.

The Red Devils are said to be interested in acquiring the versatile Frenchman in 2025 and have gathered information about his availability ahead of the transfer window reopening.

However, it is understood that Camavinga has no desire to leave Real Madrid at present and is seen as an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

The Frenchman, described as 'one of the best in Europe', is reportedly aware of United’s interest but wants to remain in the Spanish capital for the long term, having signed a new deal until 2029 earlier in November.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Camavinga has made seven appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions this season, providing one assist in 432 minutes of action.

Ruben Amorim, who is nearing his first match as Man United manager on Sunday against Ipswich Town, is not expected to make any major signings in January.

According to the latest reports, the Portuguese tactician will be tasked with maximising the untapped potential of the current squad at Old Trafford and will not be given lavish funds to bring in new players early in 2025.

The Red Devils have spent heavily across Erik ten Hag’s five transfer windows, including close to £200m on new arrivals before the 2024/25 season, with the likes of Manuel Ugarte, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, and Joshua Zirkzee joining.

United chiefs reportedly believe the current squad is capable of producing better results and improving in the second half of the campaign.

Having gone unbeaten in their four games under interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy, the Premier League giants will be hoping to continue their positive streak when Amorim takes charge of his first match on Sunday.

United players have reportedly impressed Amorim during his first week at the club, with one of Ten Hag’s signings said to have particularly stood out.

Manchester United's Next Five Fixtures Sun, 24 Nov Ipswich Town v Manchester United Premier League Thu, 28 Nov Manchester United v Bodo/Glimt Europa League Sun, 1 Dec Manchester United v Everton Premier League Wed, 4 Dec Arsenal v Manchester United Premier League Sat, 7 Dec Manchester United v Nottingham Forest Premier League

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-11-24.