Highlights Manchester United are monitoring Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah.

Tah has been heavily linked with Bayern Munich, but United could make a move if that deal doesn't come to fruition.

United are also interested in PSG's Xavi Simons, to provide added creativity to their squad.

Manchester United are monitoring the situation of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, who has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Tah enjoyed an exceptional season in 2023/24, making 48 appearances and scoring six goals across all competitions, as Leverkusen won the German domestic double. This impressive campaign has inevitably sparked interest from a host of clubs, with Bundesliga giants Bayern reportedly interested in the player.

While the 28-year-old is understood to want to join the Munich-based side, Sheth revealed today on Sky Sports that United could look to hijack this move. The Red Devils are said to be 'actively working' to complete the signing of Matthijs de ligt, but could make an attempt to also add Tah to their ranks, as they look to provide Lisandro Martínez with a partner and serious competition.

United 'Keeping an Eye' on Tah

The defender impressed for Germany at the Euros

After developing through the Hamburg SV academy, the 6 ft 5 Tah completed a switch to Leverkusen in a €7.5 million deal in 2015. The central defender - who was recorded as the 13th-quickest player in the Bundesliga last season - has gone on to spend nine years with die Schwarzroten, making 353 appearances for the club, leading Xabi Alonso's team to their first ever Bundesliga title last season.

This lengthy spell with the West German outfit may mean the player is keen on a new challenge, with Bayern and United purportedly interested in acquiring his services. While the former have been heavily linked with a move for the Germany international, who thrived at the Euros this summer, Sheth revealed on Monday that United are in the picture with regards to his next destination.

"Another name that has emerged today, and it's just an enquiry if you like, about the situation of the particular defender, is Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah. He has been strongly linked with Bayern Munich. Talks have advanced between those two clubs, but I'm told as it stands at the moment, nothing has been finalised with Bayern Munich. So Manchester United are just keeping an eye on the situation."

Sheth's reports suggests that United are carefully monitoring the progress of Tah's move to Bayern, and will be ready to pounce should the deal not come to fruition. With De Ligt likely to arrive, a move for the Leverkusen star would be surprising, although persistent links to Leny Yoro and Jarrad Branthwaite indicate that the north-west club may be looking to add multiple central defenders to their squad in this window.

Tah's Bundesliga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 31 Goals 4 Pass Accuracy 94.4% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.55 Tackles Per 90 0.65 Interceptions Per 90 0.79 Clearances Per 90 3.32 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.12

United Have 'Genuine Interest' in Xavi Simons

The Dutchman could be available this summer

Alongside defensive reinforcements, sporting director Dan Ashworth is eager to provide Erik ten Hag with improved offensive firepower this summer. Striker Joshua Zirkzee has been announced as the first signing of the INEOS era, but United are eager to add more creativity to their ranks, to help feed the likes of Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.

Thus, the FA Cup winners reportedly have 'genuine interest' in signing Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Xavi Simons. The 21-year-old is eager to play regular minutes next season, and is therefore contemplating leaving the Parc des Princes, with United ready to swoop for the Netherlands international.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 15/07/2024