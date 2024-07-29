Highlights Manchester United have made an enquiry to sign unwanted Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.

Chelsea could demand £30m for Chalobah, who will carefully choose his next club.

United are also looking to sign right-back Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich.

Trevoh Chalobah is likely to move away from Chelsea this summer and Manchester United have made an enquiry about the defender, who is "disappointed" to have missed out on The Blues' pre-season trip to the USA, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Chalobah, 25, is a product of the youth academy at Stamford Bridge and has made 58 Premier League appearances since his debut in 2021, which he scored in.

However, Chalobah's retention is not a priority for new boss Enzo Maresca, who deems the centre-back position to be crowded amidst the arrival of ex-Fulham man Tosin Adarabioyo and the pending injury return of Wesley Fofana.

A host of clubs have stepped up their interest in Chalobah given the news he is up for sale, and one of them is Manchester United, who are looking to beef up their defensive numbers following the departures of Raphael Varane and Willy Kwambala.

Chelsea are yet to receive a proper offer for the Englishman yet, however, and Jacobs has told GMS that they are hoping for a fee of around £25m, and may hold out for closer to £30m.

Chalobah Up for Sale

The versatile 25-year-old is not in Enzo Maresca's plans this season

Though Trevoh Chalobah - described as a "monster" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig - is well-liked in regards to support from the Chelsea fanbase, those sentiments appear not to be shared by that of new boss Maresca, who has left the defender out of his pre-season plans, and likely has no plans to involve him this season.

Though no concrete offers have been received for Chalobah yet, several clubs have staked an interest in the former Ipswich Town loanee, including Manchester United, who continue to eye up defensive reinforcements after the arrival of teenage prodigy Leny Yoro.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said:

"Trevoh Chalobah is contracted to Chelsea until 2028, so he can be quite picky with his next club. He is naturally disappointed to have been excluded from Chelsea’s pre-season tour of America, but won’t exit unless the club is right. He wants European football, or at worst a club that he believes can get it consistently and soon. "Multiple Premier League clubs have enquired, including Manchester United, but Chelsea don’t have any offers yet. Chelsea want a minimum of £25m and may even hold out for closer to £30m."

Man United look set to be in the market for another centre-back this summer - especially if an individual like Victor Lindelof leaves - and they have been heavily linked with both Matthijs de Ligt at Bayern Munich and Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, who will reportedly cost at least £70m.

Chalobah - who earns £50,000-a-week and can play at centre-back and right-back - could prove to be a cheaper and more versatile option for Dan Ashworth should United have a tighter budget following the arrivals of Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee and with more maintenance still needed for Erik ten Hag's squad.

Noussair Mazraoui is 'Waiting' for Man United

The Red Devils want the Bayern right-back

As well as looking to strengthen at centre-back, United have also been linked with a new right-back in the last week with Bayern Munich's Noussair Mazraoui emerging as their top target.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the club is in talks with the Moroccan's agent - Rafaela Pimenta - over a deal, with the player also sharing the same representative as fellow target De Ligt.

Mazraoui wants the move but any transfer now seems to hinge on what happens with the future of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.