Manchester United have made an offer to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, according to L’Equipe.

The French outlet reports that PSG have rejected United’s first attempt to sign the Uruguay international, who is attracting interest from multiple clubs in England, Italy, and Germany this summer.

Ugarte, who is under contract until 2028 at PSG, signed for the Parisian side last year in a deal worth £51.8m from Sporting Lisbon.

The 23-year-old struggled to maintain his place in Luis Enrique’s first eleven last season, as he started in just 21 matches for PSG in Ligue 1 and missed both Champions League semi-final legs against Borussia Dortmund.

United, who were interested in Ugarte last year before he chose to sign for PSG, seem to have reignited their interest in the Uruguayan this summer.

Erik ten Hag’s side are looking to bring in a new starting midfielder this summer as Casemiro is rumoured to leave the club after two years, with Saudi Pro League sides showing interest.

Man United Eye Ugarte Deal

Three midfielders could leave

Manchester United’s bid for Ugarte comes after Fabrizio Romano reported that the Red Devils are uncertain about the future of their three midfielders Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Sofyan Amrabat.

Romano suggests Casemiro and Eriksen could be on the move this summer, while United are yet to decide on Amrabat’s future at the club after he ended his loan spell with solid displays in the Premier League.

The report from L'Equipe confirms that INEOS have given the green light to press ahead of Ugarte, with negotiations still ongoing despite an offer being rejected.

The Red Devils are yet to find next season’s partner for starlet Kobbie Mainoo in midfield as they are looking to freshen up the side following a disappointing league campaign.

Ugarte, still 23, would be a step in that direction after the club’s part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe emphasised their willingness to bring in young talents this summer in an aim to change Man United’s transfer strategy.

The tough-tackling midfielder, who is currently on international duty with Uruguay at the 2024 Copa America, is also targeted by Milan, according to reports in Italy.

Manuel Ugarte's PSG Stats (2023-24 Ligue 1) Games 25 Assists 2 Key passes per 90 0.65 Tackles per 90 4.57 Interceptions per 90 1.86

Man United ‘Advance Deal’ for Zirkzee

Pushing to sign the Bologna striker

Manchester United are advancing in talks to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee this summer, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has reported.

The Red Devils are reportedly edging towards a potential deal for the Netherlands international, but there is still ‘a lot of work to do’, according to Sheth.

United are keen to bring in a strike partner for Rasmus Hojlund next season as they consider multiple options, including Hoffenheim starlet Maximilian Beier.

Zirkzee, who has a release clause of £34m, is also a target for AC Milan after his impressive season with Bologna in Serie A.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-06-24.