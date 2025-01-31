Manchester United have called Bayern Munich regarding conditions for a potential loan of teenage sensation Mathys Tel, according to Fabrizio Romano.

It has been widely reported this month that Tel will be able to leave Bayern this month, having asked to depart on the back of minimal minutes in Vincent Kompany’s side. The 19-year-old is keen to move to a side where he can receive more consistent game time.

Now, it appears that Manchester United have displayed an interest in potentially acquiring the forward’s services.

Man United keen on Tel

Other sides are interested

According to Romano, Manchester United have spoken to Bayern Munich regarding the 'record-breaking' Tel, asking to be kept informed of potential conditions for a loan move to Old Trafford. The Red Devils are hoping to make signings for Ruben Amorim prior to the transfer deadline on Monday.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have both struggled for consistent form this season, but both were massive signings in terms of money paid. The pair are young, with plenty of time to develop. No doubt, Man United are hoping that, in time, their investments would pay of.

Tel is another young prospect and would offer Amorim’s side more options up top to support his out of form attackers. While Tel has similarly had little joy in front of goal this season, that is more down to his lack of minutes rather than anything else.

Mathys Tel 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Bundesliga 8 0 1 Champions League 3 0 0 DFB-Pokal 3 0 0

Man United, though, have to be aware of wider interest in the Frenchman, particularly from within the Premier League. While Chelsea are though to admire Tel, Tottenham Hotspur do too and if reports are to be believed, may be much closer than Man United in securing a deal for his services.

Tel would represent a major signing for Amorim, but the Red Devils will have to be as quick as they will persuasive to convince him to come to Old Trafford.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 30/01/2025)