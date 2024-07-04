Highlights Manchester United have reportedly offered ex-Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot a three-year deal.

Rabiot faces interest from multiple clubs, including Premier League sides and Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt could join United soon after Euro 2024.

Manchester United have made an offer to sign out-of-contract midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to journalist Nick Semeraro.

The Red Devils have reportedly offered Rabiot a three-year deal after his contract expired with Juventus – the 29-year-old recently left the club after spending five seasons with the Serie A giants.

According to Semeraro, Rabiot faces interest from several clubs in England and Europe this summer – Premier League sides, as well as Real Madrid, are interested in signing the Frenchman on a free transfer.

Rabiot is likely to have his future resolved after Euro 2024, where he helped France reach the quarter-finals against Portugal.

The 29-year-old has no shortage of suitors this summer, including Man United, who are looking to bolster their midfield options ahead of the new season.

Amid doubts over the future of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, the Red Devils are eyeing several players on the market, including Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

Erik ten Hag’s side are keen to bring in a new partner for starlet Kobbie Mainoo – the 19-year-old’s breakthrough season has cemented his place in Ten Hag’s starting eleven going forward.

Rabiot Eyes Next Career Move

After his Juventus exit

Last month, Italian outlet Tuttosport claimed that Rabiot is 'waiting for Man United' ahead of his contract expiry at Juventus.

The 29-year-old was close to joining United in 2022 – the Red Devils then opted to sign Casemiro after a move for the Frenchman failed to materialise.

Rabiot reportedly disagreed on personal terms with Man United, after an agreement with Juventus was reached to sell the central midfielder for £15million.

Adrien Rabiot Juventus Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes played Serie A 31 5 3 2,652 Italy Cup 4 0 0 360

Under new part-ownership, United seem to have reignited their interest in the central midfielder, still a key player for the France national team in Euro 2024 and called "world-class" by former France and Juve striker David Trezeguet.

Newly-appointed United sporting director Dan Ashworth will be looking to kick off the Red Devils’ summer business soon as they are yet to announce their first signing.

Targeting signings in five key positions, United seem to be prioritising additions at centre-back and centre forward, as they negotiate deals for Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt and Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee.

De Ligt Deal Could ‘Happen Quickly’

Open to Old Trafford switch

Man United’s deal for central defender Matthijs de Ligt could 'happen quickly', according to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The 24-year-old looks to leave Bayern after an injury-hit season as new boss Vincent Kompany anticipates a summer rebuild, with six key players allowed to leave.

Plettenberg suggests a deal for De Ligt can happen 'quickly after the Euros' as Man United step up in their pursuit of the Netherlands international.

De Ligt’s signing is reportedly favoured by manager Erik ten Hag, who is keen to reunite with the Dutchman from their time together at Ajax.

Related What Christopher Vivell's Role Will Be at Man Utd Sir Jim Ratcliffe is aiming to make Christopher Vivell Manchester United's director of recruitment.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-07-24.