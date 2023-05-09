Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will have to accept being a rotational optional at Old Trafford next season, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag has used the 27-year-old sparingly for the Red Devils this term.

Man Utd news – Anthony Martial

After missing two huge chances in Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat at West Ham United last weekend, Martial received criticism from pundit Alan Shearer for his display at the London Stadium.

"You don't need to make any big decision on him because I think the decision has already been made, or it should already have been made. He's been there long enough, he's had enough chances,” Shearer told Premier League Productions (via The Mirror).

"He's not good enough to take Manchester United to where they want to go. If he was good enough he would be starting on a regular basis, and he would be scoring goals. He's had his time, and it hasn’t worked for him, that's my opinion. We could have been sat here for another few hours, and we never felt that they were going to find the back of the net."

Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that Martial needs to send an on-pitch message to ten Hag as to why he should remain at Old Trafford.

And the journalist has said the £250,000 per-week earner has to accept that he won’t get on the pitch often enough for the Red Devils.

What Jones said about Man Utd and Martial?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “He’ll be rotated [next season]. If he can stay fit, he’ll get more opportunities because he might get a cup run or something like that.

“But Martial has to accept that he can't get on the pitch often enough. And whether that's bad luck or bad form sometimes, it doesn't matter. He’s had a lot of opportunities.”

VIDEO: Martial destroys Virgil van Dijk

At his very best, Martial is capable of toying with the league’s best defenders, as displayed in this video uploaded to YouTube, in which he sells Virgil van Dijk before giving Manchester United the lead at Southampton in the 2015/16 season.

However, having played in just 25% of Premier League minutes this term, the Frenchman will feel that his chances of regular football lie elsewhere.

The 30-cap France international could look to new pastures this summer, especially if ten Hag brings another centre-forward option, pushing the £36m signing further down the pecking order.

Therefore, Martial’s remaining time at Old Trafford could be limited, with speculation over his future set to be rife this summer.