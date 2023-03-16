Manchester United could move to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic at Old Trafford this summer, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are likely to spend a significant proportion of their transfer budget on bringing in a top-class centre-forward for Erik ten Hag’s squad.

Man Utd transfer news – Dusan Vlahovic

According to reports in Italy, Vlahovic is not currently at the top of Manchester United’s wish list, but ten Hag’s side remain at the front of the queue if the centre-forward’s signing was to be considered.

The striker could be set to leave Juventus following their 15-point deduction in Serie A, with the Italian outfit reportedly on the hunt for an alternative to the 23-year-old.

Meanwhile, it has been suggested that Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain are willing to part with £53m to sign Vlahovic, but the Serie A giants are looking at a figure closer to £71m.

Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea also have a “real opportunity” to sign the former Fiorentina striker at Stamford Bridge and the journalist has now name-dropped United as another potential suitor.

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd and Vlahovic?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “I think Harry Kane to Manchester United has always been premature. Victor Osimhen is a very realistic possibility.

“Don't rule out a move for Dusan Vlahovic as well because there's a real opportunity to sign him this summer, as I revealed last year.

“Manchester United and Chelsea are two clubs that have looked at Vlahovic.”

How has Vlahovic performed this season?

Vlahovic – who has been dubbed a “monster” by Football Transfers journalist Carlo Garganese – has enjoyed a satisfactory campaign at Juventus, having hit the back of the net eight times whilst providing two assists in 17 Serie A appearances.

The 19-cap Serbia international has achieved an average WhoScored rating of 6.90 for his displays in the Italian top-flight this season, ranking as the squad’s joint-seventh-best-performing player, indicating that Massimiliano Allegri could potentially afford to lose his services.

The 6 foot 3 star is not afraid to go searching for goals, as shown by the fact he ranks in the top 14% of forwards across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for total shots per 90 minutes (3.40) over the last 365 days, as per FBref.

Whilst Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen may be the primary names on ten Hag’s transfer shortlist for the time being, there’s no doubt that Vlahovic is a figure we could see linked with a move to Old Trafford during the summer transfer window.