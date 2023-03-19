Manchester United midfielder Fred’s improved performances have been one of Erik ten Hag’s “success stories” in his first season at Old Trafford, journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The £47m signing has formed an impressive partnership with Casemiro in the middle of the park for the Red Devils.

Man Utd news – Fred

It has been a season of redemption for Fred at Old Trafford, with the midfielder likely to have been one of the names set for a potential exit from the Manchester giants last summer as ten Hag looked to build his own squad.

However, the £130,000 per-week earner has proved to the Dutchman that he is worthy of playing a role in his side, with the former Ajax manager revealing his delight at the Brazilian’s performance in the Red Devils’ 2-1 victory over Barcelona last month, in an interview via the official club website.

“He had first to stop Frenkie de Jong from playing, he had to play as a mosquito around him and go behind him and he did it magnificently”, ten Hag told reporters.

“Last week, I think he gave a brilliant assist for Rashy [Marcus Rashford] in Barcelona, and today he scored the goal. A brilliant performance.”

And O’Rourke believes that, following Casemiro’s suspension, Fred will now have a “key role” to play in United’s upcoming domestic fixtures.

What has O’Rourke said about Man Utd and Fred?

When reviewing Fred’s displays this season, O’Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: “He is becoming a key man in that side and he's going to have to play a key role going forward in the next few weeks for Manchester United, with Casemiro having another suspension.

“He’s going to have to step up and do his part for that Manchester United midfield.

“I think one of the success stories for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United this season is the resurgence of Fred.”

How has Fred performed for Man Utd this season?

Fred has been a regular feature in ten Hag’s Premier League side this season, having hit the back of the net twice whilst providing one assist in 23 top-flight appearances.

The 32-cap Brazil international is more than proficient at the defensive side of the game, having made 1.6 tackles and 0.7 interceptions per 90 minutes in the top division this campaign, according to WhoScored.

The 30-year-old compares favourably to his positional peers in some aspects of his game, ranking in the top 1% of midfielders across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for blocks (2.44), the top 5% for tackles (3.32) and the top 11% for non-penalty goals per 90 minutes (0.21) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

There is no doubt that Fred’s United career has been revitalised under ten Hag, and he now has the opportunity to prove he can be a long-term option for the Red Devils in the absence of Casemiro.