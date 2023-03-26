Manchester United’s potential signing of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane could have the same impact that the arrivals of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Robin van Persie had at Old Trafford in years gone by, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag is looking to add a world-class centre-forward option to his Red Devils outfit this summer.

Man Utd transfer news – Harry Kane

According to The Times, Tottenham would demand a fee of £100m up-front to sell Kane to their Premier League rivals later this year, with Daniel Levy reluctant to let the club’s talisman leave north London.

However, Spurs will have to make a tough decision on the striker’s future if they can’t tie him down to a new deal, with the England captain’s £200,000 per-week contract set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the signing of Kane would guarantee “almost 20 to 30 goals a season” at Old Trafford and could be the difference between the club being Premier League challengers and a title-winning team.

And Jones thinks that England’s record goalscorer could compare to the arrivals of Ibrahimovic and van Persie, who scored a combined 58 goals in their debut seasons with United.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Kane?

When speaking about the prospect of Kane signing for United, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I think if Kane was to come in, you would almost expect him to have the same influence that Ibrahimovic or van Persie had.

“With the stage he’s at in his career and the determination he would have to win alongside the hunger to win trophies, he might even be more than anything those guys could deliver.”

Would Kane be a good signing for Man Utd?

Even at the eye-watering sum of £100m, Kane would be worth every penny if he was to sign on the dotted line at Old Trafford, with the centre-forward being a guaranteed regular goalscorer in the Premier League.

The 82-cap England international has hit the back of the net 204 times and provided 49 assists in 310 top-flight appearances for Spurs, ranking him as the Premier League’s third all-time top scorer.

The 6 foot 2 star is an all-round centre-forward and is capable of dropping in to assist his teammates, as shown by the fact he ranks in the top 5% of forwards across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for progressive passes made per 90 minutes (4.73) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, ten Hag will be desperate to see the United hierarchy make a play for Kane’s signature this summer, should it emerge that he has the desire to make the move to Old Trafford.