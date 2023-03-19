Manchester United might be better off moving for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen than Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane at Old Trafford this summer, journalist Steve Bates has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag has both centre-forward options on his transfer shortlist as the Red Devils look to make a marquee signing in the upcoming window.

Man Utd transfer news – Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen

As per Sky Sports News, Tottenham are unwilling to sell Kane despite the 29-year-old’s contract at Hotspur Way being set to expire in the summer of 2024, meaning he can negotiate a pre-contract with clubs from abroad next January.

The same publication says that Manchester United retain a high interest in the player but “cannot afford a transfer saga in a priority position.”

Bates has also told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils could move for Osimhen if the club feel a deal can be struck with Napoli in the summer, with Florian Plettenberg reporting that the Manchester giants are weighing up the possibility of making a move for the £88m rated star.

And the journalist has indicated that a deal for Osimhen could be a better long-term option than prising Spurs into selling Kane for an extortionate amount of money.

What has Bates said about Man Utd?

Bates told GIVEMESPORT: “We all know Harry Kane scores goals. He's England captain, and his record as a striker is exceptional.

“But people might ask if his best years are behind him. He’s still got a lot to offer, I know that. But he would cost a lot of money from Tottenham, which you could imagine being way in excess of £125m for a player coming up to 30. You're not going to get any return on that.

“Would it be better to go for him than a much younger player in Osimhen, who is very physical, athletic, strong, hungry and can score goals? We've seen that already.”

How has Osimhen performed this season?

If United opt for the younger option in Osimhen, they would be getting a centre-forward who will likely be fresh from guiding Napoli to their first Serie A title since 1990.

The 23-cap Nigeria international has provided over 25 goal contributions this season, including a brace in Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 second-leg victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, which powered the Naples outfit into the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time.

And at the age of 24, it could be argued that Osimhen has a higher ceiling and more re-sale value than Kane, hinting that a move for the Serie A star could make more sense financially.

Therefore, United will no doubt have a huge decision to make as they choose which striker to pursue in the summer and Osimhen could be the centre-forward that takes ten Hag’s side to the next level.