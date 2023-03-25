Manchester United transfer targets in Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen offer a difference in styles for the Old Trafford outfit, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag will look to make a top-class centre-forward addition to his Red Devils squad during the summer.

Man Utd transfer news – Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen

According to The Times, Tottenham Hotspur will only consider selling Kane to Manchester United if they receive a £100m up-front offer from the Premier League giants.

However, Spurs will have to decide on the 29-year-old’s future, with the talisman’s £200,000 per-week contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Meanwhile, sources in Italy say Napoli have slapped a £150m valuation on Osimhen’s head, who is an alternative number nine target for ten Hag in the upcoming transfer window.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that United could be more likely to move for Osimhen over Kane this summer though Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain also share an interest in the 24-year-old.

And Taylor believes both players have their differences despite playing in the same position, with Kane compared to ten Hag’s current centre-forward option in Wout Weghorst.

What has Taylor said about Man Utd’s interest in Kane and Osimhen?

When speaking about Manchester United, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “Weghorst is doing a good job in the sense that he's not scoring goals, but what he's bringing to the team is why he’s starting every week.

“If you exchange that for a Kane or an Osimhen, I feel it is a toss-up in style between those two. Kane does more of the Weghorst-y type of work with the hold-up play, letting forwards go beyond him and creating the space.

“Osimhen is very much an in-behind penalty box poacher and someone who can score headers.”

Would Kane and Osimhen be good signings for Man Utd?

It’s tough to suggest which striker would suit Manchester United better next season, with both options being difficult to compare due to their alternative playing styles in different leagues.

In terms of goals, Kane has bagged 21 goals and produced two assists in 28 Premier League appearances this term, having already proven his capability of hitting the back of the net on a regular basis in the Premier League.

Osimhen has provided a very similar return in Serie A, having produced 21 strikes and five assists in 23 appearances as he looks to fire Napoli to their first league title triumph since 1990, but crucially has never proven his worth in England.

However, with Osimhen five years Kane’s junior, ten Hag will have to weigh up whether he wants the promise of Premier League experience or risk spending a huge fee on a younger talent who comes with guarantees to adapting to the English top-flight.