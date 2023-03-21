Manchester United fans are torn on whether they would prefer Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani or Sir Jim Ratcliffe to buy the Old Trafford outfit from the Glazers, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have been on the market since last November, with Erik ten Hag aiming to keep his side’s focus on on-pitch matters.

Man Utd takeover news – Latest

As per BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone, meetings between the Manchester United hierarchy and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s team last week have “gone well”, with the INEOS chairman set to prepare his next bid for the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, The Mirror also expects Sheikh Jassim’s entourage to make another offer for the Old Trafford outfit, having lodged a £4.5bn proposal in February, with the Glazers valuing the club at £6bn.

Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT that United fans can get “very excited” about the potential spending of the Qatari owners, should they be successful in their pursuit of the Manchester giants.

But the journalist believes there is a split amongst the club’s fanbase over whether they would prefer to be taken over by Sheikh Jassim or Ratcliffe.

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have both been put through and have publicly declared that they are looking for full ownership of Manchester United.

“I think the fan base is still trying to understand what each bid stands for.

“If you judge the outright bidders based on the social media fan base of Manchester United, there's a lot of clamour around Sheikh Jassim and Qatar.

“But when polls are done, and engagement with the wider fan base has taken place, there tends to be a leaning towards the Sir Jim Ratcliffe bid, which tells you that the Manchester United fan base is large and diverse and split at the moment.”

What next for Man Utd?

Whilst talk of a takeover dominates the headlines, ten Hag will be looking to end the current campaign by adding to United’s Carabao Cup triumph this season.

Last weekend’s 3-1 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Fulham means the Red Devils now have a semi-final at Wembley to look forward to where they will meet Brighton & Hove Albion in a bid to face either Manchester City or Sheffield United in the competition’s showpiece event on 3rd June.

Ten Hag’s side will also hope to add a Europa League title to their trophy cabinet and take on La Liga outfit Sevilla in a two-legged quarter-final next month for the chance to go head-to-head with one of Juventus or Sporting Lisbon in a semi-final.

And with the club in a prime position to secure a spot in the Premier League’s top-four, the Dutchman has plenty to keep his mind focused whilst off-the-pitch matters handle themselves.