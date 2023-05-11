Manchester United owners The Glazers are yet to inform prospective buyers Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani or Sir Jim Ratcliffe of their preferred bidder for the Old Trafford outfit despite reports, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils, currently managed by Erik ten Hag, have been on the market since last November.

Man Utd takeover news – Latest

A report in The Sun has claimed that The Glazers have chosen Ratcliffe as their preferred bidder for the ownership of Manchester United, ahead of the Qatari Sheikh Jassim.

The publication states that The Raine Group are expected to confirm the winning bid in the coming days.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that delays to the takeover have caused ten Hag and his recruitment staff to be in “limbo” ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

And Jacobs believes that despite the latest reports, The Glazers have not yet chosen a “preferred bidder.”

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Thursday afternoon, Jacobs said: “As long as neither group is in an exclusive period, which they're not at the moment, then there's nothing stopping The Glazers from having their cake and eating it, and indicating that one offer suits them whilst perhaps hoping that that encourages the other group to improve their bid. This is why it's a complicated process fuelled by games and politics.

“So eventually, The Glazers will have to show their hand, but my understanding is that neither group has been told directly, at least as of Wednesday night, that they have a preferred bidder.”

What next for Man Utd?

With The Glazers putting Manchester United on the market almost six months ago, the Red Devils faithful are getting restless about the possibility of the American owners remaining at the club in some capacity.

According to reports, Ratcliffe’s £5bn bid has a buyout option for The Glazers, meaning the INEOS chairman could buy the current owners out of their share in 2026.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Jassim’s offer would buy The Glazers out of their current share at Old Trafford, meaning they would leave the club they first arrived at in 2005.

Protests before Manchester United’s 1-0 victory over Aston Villa earlier this month suggests the Premier League outfit’s supporters would prefer to see their long-time owners depart the club.

But at the time of writing, it doesn’t seem that The Glazers have decided on their preferred bidder, hinting at another frustrating wait for United fans.