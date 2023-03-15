Manchester United’s potential new owner in Sir Jim Ratcliffe is already building a team behind-the-scenes so that he can “hit the ground running” if the Glazers choose to sell the Old Trafford outfit to him, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have been up for sale since last November but an agreement with a particular party is yet to be struck, whilst Erik ten Hag has maintained his side’s focus on on-pitch matters.

Man Utd takeover news – Sir Jim Ratcliffe

As per reports, Ratcliffe is due at Old Trafford on Friday to receive a presentation on the potential sale process of the club.

The INEOS chairman’s main rival in Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani will have his representatives in Manchester on Thursday, with the Glazer family looking to tie up a deal to sell the club.

This represents an exciting time for United fans, with journalist Dean Jones recently suggesting to GIVEMESPORT that the signing of Paris Saint-Germain and France star Kylian Mbappe would not be impossible if the Red Devils are indeed taken over.

And Jacobs has told GMS that Sir Dave Brailsford will form part of Ratcliffe’s team if his bid to buy the Red Devils is successful, as he looks to prepare for the future.

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd and Sir Jim Ratcliffe?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “Now he's moving forwards into building a concrete team, so if he's successful, he can hit the ground running.

“That will include Sir Dave Brailsford, who will come in and help put together a team that would be able to, in practice, make Manchester United effectively the best in a lot of different areas, whether that's at the executive level, commercial level, data level or medical level.

“This is very normal at this stage because anybody coming into Manchester United has to not only succeed in the takeover but hit the ground running.

“If Manchester United get Champions League football, and the takeover happens towards or at the end of the season, then immediately, Manchester United are going to be planning for next season and are going to be very busy. So, there's no real time to transition in.”

What next for Man Utd?

Whilst talks of a takeover dominate the headlines, ten Hag will be hoping that his side can focus on what could be an exciting conclusion to the season for the Red Devils.

A late dart for the Premier League title seems unlikely, but the Old Trafford outfit are still in with a chance of achieving both Europa League and FA Cup glory to add to their Carabao Cup success this season.

The Premier League giants look set to progress to the quarter-finals of Europe’s second-tier competition, having cruised past Real Betis 4-1 in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Meanwhile, ten Hag’s side host Fulham in their FA Cup quarter-final clash on Sunday afternoon as they look to win the famous trophy for the first time since 2016.

Therefore, the present time represents a promising period for United but ten Hag is sure to focus on the current situation rather than issues behind the scenes that are out of his control.