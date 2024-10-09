Darren Bent believes Thomas Tuchel is 'a far better manager than Erik ten Hag', but has issued a warning to Manchester United over the potential appointment of the German.

The pressure is growing on Ten Hag at Old Trafford, with an uninspiring stalemate at Villa Park on Sunday not reigniting any support in the Dutchman from the United faithful. The Red Devils sit 14th in the Premier League after seven matches, having accumulated just eight points.

The club's hierarchy are said to be lining up a move for Tuchel to replace Ten Hag, in the increasingly likely case that the latter loses his job. While praising Tuchel for his managerial skills, Bent revealed his belief that appointing the former Chelsea boss would be a mistake due to the potential misalignment between the tactician and the club over issues of recruitment.

Bent: Tuchel is Far Better Than Ten Hag

He may not be the man though

As it grows ever more likely that Ten Hag will not be in the hot seat at Old Trafford for the long-term, speculation is going to build around who the ex-Ajax coach's successor will be. Tuchel appears to be one of the frontrunners, available on the market after having left Bayern Munich in the summer.

Having won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, and enjoying success at his various other clubs, the former Paris Saint-Germain manager would certainly arrive in the north-west with serious pedigree. Despite this, while declaring that Tuchel would be an upgrade on Ten Hag from a coaching standpoint, talkSPORT pundit Bent wasn't enthused about the potential appointment.

Speaking on the radio show on Monday, the former Premier League striker said:

"You know, that's the thing, if you're looking on paper, right? Let's take Gareth Southgate out of it and Thomas Frank, who I'm a big fan of. Thomas Tuchel's a far better manager than Erik ten Hag. That's just facts, right? "It iseems to me that the stumbling block with that is going to be, and we spoke about it before we came on the air here, about the recruitment policy. Because Thomas Tuchel is going to want to obviously have his say on who the club sign, and who he wants to work with, and the club want to go down that sporting director path, where those guys maybe identify the player. "I mean, Tuchel coaches those players. So, if that's the case, if that's the route they want to go down, then Thomas Tuchel's not the man for Manchester United, because he wants to be the one who picks the players. He's quite combative. He wants things to be done his way. And if Man United don't want to do that, then there's no point in getting him in, as good as he is. He's obviously got his way of managing, and the club have got a way that they want the guy to manage, so it's not going to line up."

Managerial Statistical Comparison Stat Ten Hag Tuchel Matches Managed 562 578 Wins 353 337 Draws 91 103 Losses 118 138 Win Percentage 63% 58% Honours Eredivisie x3, KNVB Cup x2, Johan Cruyff Shield, FA Cup, EFL Cup DFB-Pokal, Ligue 1 x2, Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue, Trophees des Champions x2, Champions League, Super Cup, Club World Cup, Bundesliga

Rooney Gives Ten Hag Sack Verdict

The legendary striker was coy on the Dutchman

While many in the media have lined up to criticise Ten Hag and determine that his fate is inevitable, former United striker and now Plymouth Argyle manager Wayne Rooney refused to definitively call for the maligned head coach's head. Providing his verdict on the United boss on talkSPORT, Rooney claimed that one of the biggest issues within the club is the lack of a British core within the United dressing room.

The 38-year-old went on to say he's hopeful that Ten Hag will be in charge when the FA Cup holders next win the Premier League, providing a coy stance on the situation.

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 04/10/2024