Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could be under pressure after a disappointing season at Old Trafford, and BBC reporter Phil McNulty has now discussed his future, explaining that Xabi Alonso's links to Liverpool would likely stop him from taking the United job.

After spending a significant part of his playing career with Liverpool, joining United might not be of interest to the Spanish manager. The rivalry between the Merseyside outfit and Manchester club is strong, so he might not want to damage his reputation at Anfield.

Although reaching the FA Cup final is undoubtedly an achievement for United, the Manchester outfit haven't made significant progress this season. Ten Hag's side won the Carabao Cup last term, but they also qualified for the Champions League, and that's looking seriously unlikely this campaign.

Ten Hag Could Save Man Utd Job

Xabi Alonso move unlikely

Writing in his Q&A for the BBC, journalist McNulty has discussed Ten Hag's future, suggesting that the performance against Coventry might have damaged his case to keep the job, but there's still a chance he can save himself...

You must assume decisions of this magnitude have already been taken but that performance in the FA Cup semi-final surely damaged Ten Hag’s case to keep his job. The only thing that might save Ten Hag is if United’s new leadership feels he has been held back by the poor structure that has hampered his predecessors at Old Trafford and deserves a chance under the new set-up but his future must surely be in doubt, even more so after yesterday.

The respected reporter went on to answer a question about whether United could look to prise Alonso away from Bayer Leverkusen next summer, but McNulty believes that would be unlikely due to his ties to Liverpool.

I actually think Xabi Alonso’s strong links with Liverpool would stop him taking the Manchester United job – and anyway, Real Madrid might have him in their sights by then.

If Alonso does become available next summer, you'd imagine a host of clubs will be battling to secure his signature considering the impressive job he's done in Germany this season. Leverkusen have already won the Bundesliga title, and he could even guide them to European success after knocking West Ham United out of the Europa League last week.

Whether United would be able to attract Alonso to Old Trafford remains to be seen, and there's still no guarantee that INEOS look to remove ten Hag from his position at the end of the campaign. Journalist Ryan Taylor has recently claimed that he can't see the Dutch tactician surviving the summer, with United's negative goal difference a sackable offence in itself.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Xabi Alonso has averaged 2.67 points per game in the Bundesliga this season with Bayer Leverkusen.

He could replace Ten Hag this summer

Thomas Tuchel will be searching for a new club during the summer after it was confirmed that he would be leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season. The German manager might feel that he has unfinished business in the Premier League after being sacked by Chelsea, despite winning the Champions League not too long before he was given the boot.

A report from Kicker journalist Georg Holzner has suggested that Tuchel has already been contacted by Manchester United regarding potentially taking over from ten Hag. It's an interesting development, with the former Ajax boss still in charge at Old Trafford.

