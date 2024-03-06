Highlights Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi has 'admirers' at Manchester United and could be in demand this summer.

The Red Devils, or any other club interested in his services, will have to pay a compensation fee worth upwards of £12m.

Current Man Utd head coach Erik ten Hag is feeling the pressure during a disappointing 2023/24 season.

Manchester United would have to pay a compensation fee worth more than £12m to appoint Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi this summer, as The Telegraph's Mike McGrath claims he has 'admirers' at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have recently been the subject of a minority takeover from INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who will have the final say on all footballing and sporting decisions behind the scenes.

Man Utd's current head coach, Erik ten Hag, has overseen a challenging 2023/24 season at the Theatre of Dreams, with the Manchester giants set to miss out on qualification for next term's Champions League. Meanwhile, De Zerbi is continuing to impress at Brighton as the Seagulls challenge for European football once again.

De Zerbi has 'admirers' at Man Utd

The Brighton boss could be in demand this summer

According to McGrath's piece for The Telegraph, De Zerbi has 'admirers' at Manchester United, after turning Brighton from a mid-table outfit to a side with ambitions of competing for Europa League and Europa Conference League qualification. The Red Devils, or any other club interested in poaching the Italian manager, dubbed as "world class" by ex-Brighton centre-back Levi Colwill, would have to pay upwards of £12m in compensation to the Seagulls.

De Zerbi's current contract at the Amex Stadium runs until 2026, after replacing Graham Potter in September 2022. Before Christmas, the 44-year-old revealed he was in talks over a new contract on the south coast.

“I have a great relationship with the players, with the club, with Tony [Bloom, chairman], with Paul Barber [chief executive], with David Weir [technical director] and everybody who works in Brighton. Yes, we are speaking about the new contract but at the moment we are [only] speaking, it’s not done yet.”

News of De Zerbi's 'admirers' at Man Utd will only heap more pressure on the shoulders of ten Hag. His side sit sixth in the Premier League after succumbing to early exits in the Carabao Cup and Champions League and must beat Liverpool in an FA Cup quarter final to retain any hope of securing a major trophy this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have lost 36 league games at home since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013, two more than they did during the Scot's 21-year tenure at the club.

Whilst no decision has been made on ten Hag's future, the Dutchman has yet to recieve public backing from Ratcliffe after his takeover was ratified by the FA and Premier League last month. Ten Hag will hope to prove his worth in a positive finish to the season.

Roberto De Zerbi - Premier League record Matches 59 Wins 24 Draws 16 Losses 19 Goals For 110 Goals Against 92

Zidane could be 'shortlisted' to replace ten Hag at Man Utd

INEOS must consider his successor

With ten Hag's future at Manchester United uncertain, it's no surprise that speculation over his potential successor continues. Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (5th March) that the Red Devils would shortlist ex-Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane if ten Hag was sacked.

However, those developments are unlikely to happen imminently with the same journalist admitting that a decision hasn't been reached over the 54-year-old's suitability to continue in the Old Trafford dugout.

All statistics according to the official Premier League website and Squawka , correct as of 06-03-24.