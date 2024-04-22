Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel about taking over the head coach's role at Old Trafford from Erik ten Hag, according to Kicker journalist Georg Holzner.

The Red Devils have endured a tumultuous 2023/24 season and are increasingly unlikely to secure their place in next term's Champions League after a below-par showing in the Premier League.

Ten Hag could redeem himself by triumphing over noisy neighbours Manchester City in the FA Cup final next month, having scraped past Coventry City to reach the competition's showpiece event. Tuchel will be out of work this summer, having agreed to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Ten Hag under increasing pressure at Man Utd

INEOS have important decisions to make this summer

In February, INEOS' minority takeover of Manchester United, led by chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, was ratified by the Football Association and Premier League. Ratcliffe will take charge of football operations and have the final say on sporting decisions made at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag will have hoped that the Englishman's arrival will have offered him the opportunity to impress and secure his long-term status as Manchester United head coach. However, the Dutchman has overseen a woeful run of form which means that the Red Devils are battling to secure any form of continental football next term, with a spot in the Champions League a near impossibility.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have spent over £400m on signings under the management of Erik ten Hag.

That follows United's unsuccessful campaign in Europe's premier club competition, where they finished bottom of their group, crashing out of continental tournaments before Christmas. The 20-time English champions also failed to retain the Carabao Cup, losing 3-0 at home to Newcastle United at the last-16 stage in November 2023.

Erik ten Hag - Premier League record Matches 70 Wins 38 Draws 11 Losses 21 Goals For 105 Goals Against 91 Manager of the Month awards 3

Ratcliffe has stopped short of publicly backing ten Hag, hinting that the INEOS chairman wouldn't be averse to a change of the guard in the summer. The minority owner will not have been impressed with the way the 54-year-old's side sacrificed a 3-0 lead to Championship outfit Coventry City in an FA Cup semi-final last weekend, before triumphing on penalties.

Meanwhile, Tuchel, dubbed an "elite manager" by Paul Ince, could be available on the market, having agreed to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season. The German, who would "relish" the chance to become Man Utd boss, could be eager to prove his credentials in the Premier League, having been sacked from Chelsea in September 2022. Journalist Georg Holzner has claimed Tuchel has already been contacted by Man Utd:

It seems very unlikely that Thomas #Tuchel will continue at #fcbayern. The FCB management still considers the decision to be the right one. Tuchel, on the other hand, has already been contacted by #ManchesterUnited. #ManUnited

Erik ten Hag is 'already gone' at Man Utd

The former Ajax man has failed to turn the tide this season

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, BBC Sport pundit Alan Shearer has admitted that he feels that ten Hag's future has already been determined and that he will be let go from Manchester United in the summer. The former Newcastle United striker was reacting to the Red Devils' lucky escape in an FA Cup semi-final, which has set up a meeting with Manchester City next month. Shearer said:

"I think the future of the Manchester United manager has already been determined. Even if they win the FA Cup, I think he's gone. I don't think it matters whether they win the FA Cup for his future. That may be sad, that may be wrong, but I just get the feeling that winning the FA Cup is not going to be enough for him."