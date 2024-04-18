Highlights Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United remains uncertain as he faces pressure to succeed in the final weeks of the 2023/24 season.

The Red Devils have struggled in both the Premier League and Champions League this term.

Fabrizio Romano feels the last weeks of the current campaign could be vital in determining the Dutchman's future.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's future is "still open" at Old Trafford, as Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano exclusively tells GIVEMESPORT that the head coach will undergo discussions with INEOS at the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Red Devils have endured a disappointing campaign in both the Champions League and Premier League and are relying upon FA Cup glory to show something for their underwhelming season.

Ten Hag could be under pressure to succeed in the final weeks of this term, with new minority owners INEOS now in charge of football operations at the Theatre of Dreams. Chairman, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, will have the final say on matters.

Ten Hag under pressue at Man Utd

Erik ten Hag is facing criticism from all angles in his second season in charge at Manchester United. Last term, the Dutchman guided the Red Devils to a respectable third-placed finish, FA Cup final, and Carabao Cup triumph. The United faithful had hoped this would prove to be a point from which they could build on.

However, United currently sit in seventh-place in the Premier League, behind Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Aston Villa in the race to secure Champions League football at Old Trafford. The three-time European Cup winners also found themselves knocked out of continental competition before Christmas, having finished bottom of their Champions League group.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Man Utd rank 13th in the Premier League's goalscoring charts for the 2023/24 season, having scored just 47 goals.

According to reports, ten Hag is 'increasingly likely' to leave Manchester United this summer, having failed to impress INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe during their two months as minority owners. The 54-year-old's last hope of salvaging the current campaign comes in the form of the FA Cup, where they face Championship-outfit Coventry City in a semi-final on 21st April.

Erik ten Hag - Premier League record Matches 70 Wins 38 Draws 11 Losses 21 Goals For 105 Goals Against 91 Manager of the Month awards 3

Fabrizio Romano - The season's final weeks could dictate ten Hag's future

Romano has claimed that no decision has been made on Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United, despite reports claiming the contrary. However, the Italian journalist feels that the final weeks of the 2023/24 season could be crucial in deciding the former Ajax man's job status. Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think the season's final weeks will still be important to decide the future of Erik ten Hag. Everything is still open, and nothing is guaranteed at this point. We have to wait for INEOS to decide, but, for sure, the situation between Erik ten Hag and INEOS will be discussed again at the end of the season because now is not the moment to make a permanent and final decision. But what ten Hag is saying in public is the reality that conversations took place. So this is something that we have to consider.”

With Erik ten Hag's future the subject of speculation at Manchester United, questions remain over who could step in and replace the Dutchman in the dugout at Old Trafford. Romano has told GIVEMESPORT (17th April) that former Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea boss Graham Potter has not been contacted over a potential vacancy.

The Italian journalist also reveals that Gareth Southgate and Julian Nagelsmann haven't been approached, as they prepare their national teams for EURO 2024 with England and Germany, respectively. INEOS know Potter 'very well' and wanted him to take over at OGC Nice, another European football club in their portfolio.

All statistics according to the Premier League's official website, correct as of 18-04-24.