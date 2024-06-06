Highlights Mauricio Pochettino is ready for Man Utd job, but Ten Hag's future still uncertain at Old Trafford.

Former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino would be ‘more than ready’ if Manchester United decide to go for the out-of-work Argentine, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT, though he did admit the priority for the club is to inform Erik ten Hag of any informed decision.

The Dutchman, who has won silverware in back-to-back campaigns at Old Trafford, finds his job hanging by a thread after overseeing the club’s worst-ever finish of the Premier League era after he took the three-time Champions League winners to eighth place.

Man Utd: Mauricio Pochettino Latest

Argentine still out of work after Chelsea exit

Beating Manchester City 2-1 in the latest FA Cup final, adding to his 2022/23 Carabao Cup triumph, may not be enough to see Ten Hag remain as the club’s boss, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co ensuring to thoroughly sift through the potential replacements before making a decision.

Urged to sack Ten Hag and hire Pochettino immediately by former goalkeeper Paul Robinson, the club’s boardroom bosses are currently undergoing a thorough internal review of the former Ajax man’s future, while they are also weighing up wholesale squad changes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has taken over 114 Manchester United matches in all competitions, winning 68 (59.6%) of them.

Despite it currently being the off-season, Ten Hag will be eagerly awaiting confirmation whether he’ll be the man trusted with taking the prestigious club into the 2024/25 season - one which will include Europa League action thanks to their triumph at Wembley.

Pochettino’s name has been flirted with since he left his post in west London, while Thomas Tuchel - who is also formerly of Chelsea - has been linked with one of the toughest roles in English football, all while the Manchester outfit have held 'new talks' with Ten Hag.

Romano: Pochettino ‘More Than Ready’ for Man Utd Job

‘He wants to return as soon as possible’

On Manchester United’s current state of affairs, Romano suggested that, after parting ways with Chelsea, Pochettino, who has been labelled an 'outstanding' manager by Eddie Howe, doesn’t need time away from management. Insisting he’s ‘more than ready’ to take over from Ten Hag, the Italian journalist did suggest that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co’s priority will be to inform the Dutchman of his future.

“Mauricio Pochettino is another coach who doesn’t feel he needs to take some time before the next step. He wants to return as soon as possible. So I'm sure in case Manchester United decided to go for him, he would be more than ready to restart and to be back in the business immediately. “But again, at the moment, the priority for Manchester United is to decide on Erik ten Hag, inform Ten Hag, and then eventually to go for another coach.”

Omari Forson Offered New Man Utd Contract

He could reject the fresh terms

On Wednesday afternoon, Manchester United officially released their ‘retained list’ ahead of an all-important summer transfer window - and among the names was Omari Forson, with him being offered a new contract by the club. Given little to no game time under Ten Hag, Romano previously posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Forson was set to leave Manchester United for pastures new - as a free agent - in June.

Across the 2023/24 season, the London-born 19-year-old was (especially nearing the end of the campaign) a regular fixture on Manchester United's bench for Premier League games, but was afforded just 68 minutes in four outings. Following up on the back of the recent news, Romano suggested that the plan has not changed for Forson, with the youngster among the names that will move on from the club this summer.