Former Manchester United captain Michael Carrick is open to returning as caretaker manager if the club sack Erik Ten Hag, and has been discussed as a potential candidate to take over, according to journalist Sam Cohen.

The 43-year-old would reportedly welcome a return to Old Trafford in ‘some sort of capacity’, almost three years after leaving the club’s coaching staff in December 2021.

Carrick has already held a similar role at United, having replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjær as interim boss three seasons ago. During his three-match reign, he recorded two wins and one draw before Ralf Rangnick took over until the end of the campaign. Carrick has since been in charge of Middlesbrough, where he signed a new three-year deal in June.

A dismal start to the 2024/25 season has put Ten Hag under severe scrutiny, with his future unclear heading into the October international break. So far, the Dutchman has won just three of his 11 games this season.

Michael Carrick ‘Open’ to Man Utd Return

‘In some sort of capacity’

Writing on X, Cohen revealed Carrick would be open to returning to Man United in the future, even as a potential short-term replacement for Ten Hag:

Since being appointed Middlesbrough boss in October 2022, Carrick has led the club to two top-eight finishes in the Championship, as well as an EFL Cup semi-final last term, where his side lost 6-2 to Chelsea on aggregate.

Carrick is the longest-serving of six Boro managers since Aitor Karanka’s sacking in 2017, boasting an impressive 1.66 points-per-match record after 98 games.

A Premier League return for the 43-year-old could soon be on the cards, as he may seek to help his former club recover from a challenging two months under Ten Hag.

Michael Carrick Middlesbrough Record (2022-2024) Games 98 Wins 49 Draws 16 Losses 33 Goals conceded / scored 166 / 127 Points per game 1.66

United’s tally of eight points from their first seven matches marks their worst start to a top-flight season in 35 years. Ten Hag’s side entered the international break on a three-game goalless run in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel to Man United Latest

Man United are not currently holding talks with former PSG boss Thomas Tuchel to replace Erik ten Hag, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The German tactician remains out of work after leaving Bayern Munich and has yet to reignite talks over a potential arrival at Old Trafford, despite initial reports claiming he is among the top candidates to take over.

Tuchel, who has Premier League experience with Chelsea, enjoyed a successful stint at Stamford Bridge, lifting the Champions League, Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup during his 19-month tenure.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-10-24.