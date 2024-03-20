Highlights Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has done his chances of remaining at Old Trafford 'no harm' after last weekend's stunning 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Liverpool.

Reports have indicated that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made England boss Gareth Southgate his top target to replace ten Hag this summer.

However, there have been no clear indications that any decisions have been made by the Red Devils hierarchy.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has done his chances of remaining at Old Trafford no harm following his side's 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Liverpool last weekend, according to BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty.

Ten Hag has been feeling the pressure following INEOS' minority takeover of the Red Devils, which was ratified in February, with chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe stopping short of offering the head coach his public backing.

Man Utd have endured a tumultuous season, looking set to miss out on qualification for next term's Champions League via a Premier League finish, having exited Europe's premier club competition at the group stage this time round. Ten Hag hopes he will still be in the dugout ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Man Utd considering Southgate as ten Hag replacement

Reports name the England manager as Ratcliffe's top target

According to reports, Manchester United have made England manager Gareth Southgate their top target to replace Erik ten Hag as head coach ahead of the 2024/25 season. The current Three Lions boss is rated highly by Dan Ashworth, who is set to take up the sporting director role at Old Trafford. The duo worked together during their time at the Football Association.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has won two of his six meetings against Jurgen Klopp, drawing one and losing the other three.

Earlier this month (4th March), journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Man Utd are undecided on ten Hag's future. The former CBS reporter feels that links to alternative managerial targets are premature as it doesn't seem as though a direction of travel has been decided upon yet.

Asked if the Red Devils' 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final victory could have saved ten Hag's job, BBC Sport journalist Phil McNulty admitted there are no indications as to what will happen to the 53-year-old, but the result will have done his prospects 'no harm':

"We have no firm indications what will happen but the fact that he was able to get such a spectacular result against the arch enemy Liverpool in a sensational finish was just like old times at Old Trafford. He was also positive with his substitutions and tried to take the attack to Liverpool. "If Sir Jim Ratcliffe is still weighing up his options, the whole day would not have done ten Hag’s cause any harm at all. Now, though, Manchester United must build on what was their best day at Old Trafford for years."

Man Utd's upcoming fixtures

Ten Hag aims to secure FA Cup glory

Following the international break, Manchester United switch their focus back to Premier League action when they take on Brentford on 30th March, hoping to close in on Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur for a place in the top-four. The Red Devils also take on Chelsea and AFC Bournemouth, either side of a rematch with Liverpool, this time taking place in the top-flight.

Ten Hag leads his side to Wembley on the weekend of the 20th April, as the 20-time English champions face Coventry City, looking to secure their place in an FA Cup final against either Chelsea or Manchester City.