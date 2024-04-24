Highlights Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag risks a 25% pay cut at Old Trafford if the club miss out on Champions League football next season.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag faces a 25% at Old Trafford if his side fail to secure their place in next season's Champions League, according to ESPN journalist Mark Ogden.

The Red Devils look unlikely to secure their place in Europe's premier club competition in the remaining weeks of the 2023/24 season, and currently sit seventh in the Premier League table.

Man Utd have been the subject of a minority takeover from INEOS, led by chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, in February, who will now control football operations. Ten Hag is under pressure to ensure United enjoy a positive end to a tumultuous campaign.

Ten Hag Facing Man Utd Pay Cut

The Dutchman faces intense scrutiny over the coming weeks

According to ESPN journalist Mark Ogden, Erik ten Hag faces a 25% pay cut if he keeps his job as Manchester United manager next season. The 54-year-old could see his wages slashed if the Red Devils fail to secure their place in the 2024/25 Champions League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ten Hag has a points per match record of 1.93 for during his tenure as Manchester United manager.

Qualification for European football's premier club competition is deemed near-impossible, with the three-time European Cup winners sitting 16 points and three places behind Aston Villa, who occupy the Premier League's final Champions League berth. Ten Hag is set to enter the final year of his three-year contract at Man Utd, but faces intense scrutiny over his future at Old Trafford. Speaking about ten Hag's wages, Ogden said:

"Sources have told ESPN that the 54-year-old, like the vast majority of his senior players, is on an incentivised contract at Old Trafford related to the team's performances and that failure to secure Champions League qualification would trigger a 25% cut in salary for the season in which the team does not participate in UEFA's premier competition."

Erik ten Hag - Premier League record Matches 70 Wins 38 Draws 11 Losses 21 Goals For 105 Goals Against 91 Manager of the Month awards 3

Man Utd Exploring Alternative Options to Ten Hag

Gareth Southgate, Roberto De Zerbi, Thomas Frank, and Gary O'Neil have all been named

Given the intense speculation over ten Hag's future at Manchester United, it comes as no surprise that the Red Devils have been linked with alternative options in the Old Trafford dugout. The same report claims that the 20-time English champions are considering four options for the potentially vacant post at the Theatre of Dreams.

England's Gareth Southgate, Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi, Brentford's Thomas Frank, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Gary O'Neil have all been explored as possible ten Hag alternatives to Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman will hope he can salvage his future with a positive end to the season, which may include an FA Cup final triumph over neighbours Manchester City next month.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 24-04-24.