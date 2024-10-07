Manchester United are reportedly interested in appointing former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, and Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that he could be an option if they decide to part ways with Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils are struggling in the Premier League this season as they currently sit in 14th place in the table. Ten Hag is under increasing pressure at Old Trafford and INEOS will be pondering whether to make a decision on the Dutch manager.

United also had difficulties last term, finishing in eighth position, although ten Hag did lead the Red Devils to FA Cup victory, beating Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the final. Result will certainly have to start trending in the right direction if ten Hag wants to keep his job.

Tuchel an Option for Man Utd

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed on his YouTube channel that Tuchel is an option for United after they held a meeting with the German manager at the end of the 2023/2024 season...

"Guys, what I keep repeating to you on Thomas Tuchel is that Tuchel, you remember the exclusive story last summer, when Man United considered the position of Erik ten Hag, they were in the process to decide whether they wanted to confirm Ten Hag or fire him last summer after winning the FA Cup, what happened is that internally at Manchester United, they had a meeting with Thomas Tuchel and also with his agent representing him. So there was a meeting. Then they decided not to proceed on both sides. On Tuchel's side, he wanted to relax a bit after Bayern, to take some energy and then return in the next months. And also, Manchester United decided to confirm Erik Ten Hag as the manager. But that meeting is showing to you once again that the appreciation of INEOS, of the management team and of Manchester United in general, for Thomas Tuchel remains. So for sure, Thomas Tuchel is a candidate."

Thomas Tuchel's Bayern record (2023-24) Matches 61 Wins 37 Draws 8 Losses 16 Points per match 1.95

It's still unclear whether ten Hag is going to be sacked in the near future or not, but Tuchel is still out of work after previously managing Bayern Munich, so he's waiting in the wings if INEOS make a decision. Tuchel, described as an 'elite' manager by Paul Ince, previously plied his trade in the Premier League with Chelsea, guiding them to the Champions League final where they beat Manchester City.

Tuchel Was 'Super Keen' on England Return

He was linked in the summer

There were plenty of doubts surrounding the future of ten Hag at the end of the 2023/2024 season, with a host of managers linked with the United job. The former Ajax boss was given longer to turn things around, but the 2024/2025 campaign hasn't gone smoothly so far.

Back in May, Romano also revealed that Tuchel was 'super keen' on returning to England after a stint at Chelsea and the lack of Champions League football at Old Trafford wouldn't have been a deterrent for him. United decided to continue with ten Hag, but it will be interesting to see how long the Dutch coach has left in his role.

