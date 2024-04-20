Highlights Manchester United are not currently in contact with England manager Gareth Southgate over potentially replacing Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are not currently in contact with England manager Gareth Southgate over potentially taking up the head coach vacancy at Old Trafford next season, as journalist Fabrizio Romano exclusively tells GIVEMESPORT that the Three Lions boss is focused on EURO 2024.

Current Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is under pressure after an extremely disappointing 2023/24 season, which is likely to see the club miss out on a spot in the Premier League's top four after crashing out at the group stages of the Champions League.

Man Utd have recently been the subject of a minority takeover from INEOS, led by chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who will have the final say on football operations behind the scenes. Southgate has been in his post as England manager since 2016.

In March, reports circulated that Gareth Southgate was Manchester United's top target to replace Erik ten Hag ahead of the 2024/25 season. The 53-year-old is said to have the backing of some of the senior members of the Man Utd squad. Southgate has also previously worked with incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth, following the pair's time at the Football Association.

Links to Southgate would indicate that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is unconvinced by current Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman has overseen a disappointing campaign at Old Trafford, with United set to miss out on Champions League qualification. An FA Cup semi-final against Coventry City on 21st April represents their only chance of silverware this term.

Speaking in a press conference in March, Southgate claimed he would not entertain the idea of speaking to other clubs whilst still in a job and labelled speculation as disrespectful, considering ten Hag is still in his post (via Sky Sports):

"There are two things from my point of view. One is that I'm the England manager. I've got one job: to try to deliver a European Championship. The second thing is that Man Utd have a manager. It's always completely disrespectful when there's any speculation about a manager that's in place."

Erik ten Hag - Premier League record Matches 70 Wins 38 Draws 11 Losses 21 Goals For 105 Goals Against 91 Manager of the Month awards 3

Fabrizio Romano - Southgate situation with Man Utd is 'really slow'

Romano has backed up Southgate's words and claims the England boss doesn't want to consider his future before EURO 2024. The Italian journalist has labelled the situation as "really slow" and that speculation isn't as concrete as suggested elsewhere. Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT:

"For Gareth Southgate, he doesn't even want to have any conversation about his future before the Euros. So, I think the situation is really slow around Southgate. It’s not as concrete as we can see in many media outlets. From what I understand, the situation is still very quiet. Southgate is fully focused on the Euros, and no contact is being made with Manchester United."

Man Utd 'conversations' have taken place over ten Hag's future

Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT (18th April) that Manchester United have had conversations regarding Erik ten Hag's future at Old Trafford. The 54-year-old is under increasing pressure to turn the tide with the Red Devils, but time is running out during the 2023/24 season.

The Italian journalist feels that the final weeks of the current campaign will be important in determining ten Hag's future, who will be desperate for the opportunity to succeed under the minority ownership of INEOS. The Dutchman will undergo discussions at the end of the season and hopes to be offered the chance to build on his first two seasons at the Theater of Dreams.