Highlights England boss Gareth Southgate "wants" the Manchester United job, according to beIN Sports presenter Richard Keys.

Current Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag is under pressure in the midst of a disappointing 2023/24 campaign in the Premier League.

Southgate could leave his role as England manager following EURO 2024.

Manchester United are considering a move for England boss Gareth Southgate, as beIN Sports presenter Richard Keys states that the national team head coach wants the job at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have recently been the subject of a minority takeover from INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is running football operations behind the scenes.

Current Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag is in the midst of a challenging 2023/24 season in the Premier League and is likely to miss out on Champions League qualification this term. Southgate is currently preparing his England side for EURO 2024 but could be headed for a departure following the tournament.

Southgate 'wants' Man Utd job

Ten Hag remains under pressure at Old Trafford

Earlier this month, ESPN reported that Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi, Brentford's Thomas Frank, and England boss Gareth Southgate were being considered as potential successors to Erik ten Hag in the Manchester United dugout, should the latter leave his post at the Theatre of Dreams. The same report claimed that no decision had been made, but options were being explored to gauge the credentials and availability.

Further reports would go on to claim that Southgate had been identified as Sir Jim Ratcliffe's no. 1 choice to take over from ten Hag. The 53-year-old's contract with the Football Association is due to expire in 2024, hinting that the upcoming European Championships in Germany could be his last crack at winning a major trophy for the Three Lions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: As a manager, Southgate has a win percentage of 44.44% throughout his career.

Incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth is said to have a close relationship with Southgate, after the pair worked with each other during their time together at the FA. If Man Utd were to acquire his services, they would have to pay around £800,000 in compensation. Ratcliffe is hoping for a decision sooner rather than later, so he can begin to prepare for next season.

Keys believes that Southgate, dubbed as a "criminally underrated" manager, is "smart enough" to realise that it would be a sensible time to leave the England post after the Euros. The beIN Sports presenter, writing on his blog, insists that the former centre-back "wants" to replace ten Hag at Manchester United:

"He’s smart enough to realise that it will be the right time to leave the England job after the Euros. If he wins it (I hope he does, but I’m not convinced), then there’s nowhere to go. If he doesn’t - that will be three major tournaments he’s failed in. Again - there will be nowhere to go. He can’t stay on and run the risk of failing in four. "The United job will only ever come up once. If he doesn’t take it - that’s it. Despite the recent denials - make no mistake, he wants it. He won’t ever be coming from the same place of strength as he is now."

Southgate's time as England boss

The former Middlesbrough manager is hoping to win the country's first major tournament since 1966

Southgate was given the England job in 2016, following the controversial sacking of Sam Allardyce after just one game in charge of his country. The former Middlesbrough manager guided a young Three Lions squad to a surprising World Cup semi-final appearance in 2018.

An appearance in the final of EURO 2020 followed on home soil, but despite taking an early 1-0 lead against Italy, Roberto Mancini's side levelled the scores before triumphing on penalties at Wembley. Southgate's side made the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup, before succumbing to eventual runners-up France in a 2-1 defeat. The long-serving England manager hopes to bow out with a first major tournament triumph since the World Cup victory of 1966, with Euros success in Germany this summer.

All statistics according to FootyStats, correct as of 25-03-24.