Highlights Manchester United could consider Graham Potter as their next manager if they remove Erik ten Hag.

INEOS appreciates Potter but journalist Ben Jacobs doubts if he would be the right fit for the Red Devils due to his previous struggles with Chelsea.

Although there are no immediate plans for a managerial change, poor results could put ten Hag's job at risk, potentially opening the door for Potter in the future.

Manchester United could look to appoint Graham Potter as their next manager if they opt to remove Erik ten Hag, and talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on their potential pursuit of the former Chelsea boss.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe now set to take over at Old Trafford after acquiring a 25% stake in the club, subject to regulatory approval, the INEOS group member will be looking to make some changes behind the scenes. The Red Devils have been struggling on and off the pitch for a few years now, so alterations among the backroom team will be imperative to change the direction of the Manchester outfit.

Although ten Hag might not be in immediate danger right now, INEOS might be considering changing the man in the hot seat further down the line, and Ratcliffe and his team will undoubtedly have a few managers lined up in case they are forced to pull the trigger.

INEOS appreciate Graham Potter

Journalist Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that INEOS appreciate Potter when discussing who could be the next Manchester United manager. However, the respected reporter adds that he doesn't believe he'd be the right fit for the Red Devils after how he struggled to handle the Chelsea dressing room during his last job.

Erik ten Hag vs Graham Potter - Premier League stats Stats Potter Ten Hag Matches 141 58 Wins 41 33 Draws 50 7 Losses 50 18 Points 173 106 Points Per Game 1.23 1.83 Statistics via Transfermarkt - Correct as of 12/01/2024

Potter endured a difficult time of things with Chelsea, but as Mauricio Pochettino has shown this season, it's certainly not an easy task managing the west London club. Potter's work with Brighton & Hove Albion deserves plenty of praise, but there's no doubt managing a club the size of United comes with significantly more pressure.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that United and Ratcliffe aren't planning on making a change in the managerial department in the near future. However, a string of poor results could see the Dutch tactician's job come under threat, especially when you consider it's been a disappointing start to the campaign so far.

Reports have suggested that INEOS have already sounded out Potter ahead of potentially taking over at Old Trafford if ten Hag is removed from his position. However, if the former Brighton boss is hoping to enter the hot seat for the Manchester club, then he might have to stay patient for now.

Alex Crook - Potter is favourite to take over

Crook has suggested that Potter is the favourite to take over at United after ten Hag, but he doesn't expect it to be before the end of the season. The talkSPORT reporter adds that he's appreciated by the INEOS group, but also Dan Ashworth, who could reportedly join the Red Devils in a sporting director role in the not-so-distant future. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Crook said...

"I think he'll get a little bit longer. But I think Graham Potter is definitely someone who's been in their thinking, no question about that. They've got that long-standing relationship with not just Dave Brailsford, but with Ratcliffe as well, I believe. Also, I think crucially with Dan Ashworth who I make favourite to come in as their new sporting director. So I think if there is a change and it might well not be until the end of the season, then I think Potter would be favourite in my eyes, if it all comes together."

Man Utd injury news ahead of Tottenham

With a huge game against Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, United supporters and ten Hag will be sweating on the fitness of some of their key stars. The Manchester outfit have endured a difficult time with injuries so far this season, so they could do with some additional bodies returning to action ahead of this clash.

Christian Eriksen, who has suffered from illness of late, is fit to return against his former club. In what is a huge positive for United, Casemiro, Luke Shaw, and Lisandro Martinez have all been back on the grass in training this week and could potentially play a part against Spurs. The aforementioned trio have been a huge miss for United.

Elsewhere, Antony and Amad Diallo will also return, while Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia, Victor Lindelof, and Harry Maguire remain out. (Injury news via Manchester Evening News).