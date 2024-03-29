Highlights Manchester United "definitely like" England manager Gareth Southgate at Old Trafford.

The 53-year-old will not talk to clubs yet, as he prepares his Three Lions side for EURO 2024.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag is still in place in the dugout at Old Trafford and expects to face a summer review of his job.

Manchester United "definitely like" England manager Gareth Southgate amid uncertainty over the future of the club's current head coach Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

The Red Devils have endured a challenging 2023/24 season, and currently sit sixth in the Premier League after being knocked out of the Champions League and European football at the group stage.

Man Utd have recently been the subject of a minority takeover from INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who will take charge of football operations behind the scenes at the club. Southgate is currently preparing his England side ahead of EURO 2024, which takes place this summer.

Man Utd's decision makers like Gareth Southgate

Sir Dave Brailsford knows the England boss well

According to Ornstein, answering a question in his weekly Q&A for The Athletic, Gareth Southgate is liked by bosses at Manchester United. However, the respected journalist has also hinted that the Red Devils "probably like a lot of coaches and managers", hinting that this is nothing out of the ordinary.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Southgate has managed just one club in his managerial career, following his spell at Middlesbrough between 2006 and 2009.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (25th March) that rumours about Erik ten Hag being replaced at Old Trafford are being 'exaggerated'. The Dutchman is set for a review this summer, where a decision will be made on his future. However, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has stopped short of offering him his public backing in the wake of criticism.

Meanwhile, links to Southgate haven't gone away. Sir Dave Brailsford knows the 53-year-old well, having spent time with the Three Lions head coach over the years. As well as this, incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth worked with Southgate during the pair's time together at the FA. Answering a question about Man Utd's interest in Southgate, Ornstein said:

"INEOS’ decision-makers definitely like and have links to Southgate — that’s no secret and there’s nothing wrong with it. They probably like a lot of coaches and managers, players and staff. "Sir Dave Brailsford knows Southgate well, and they’ve spent time together over the years. Ashworth, of course, worked with Southgate at the FA — but that does not automatically mean he is the top choice if a change is to be made or that he is going to be appointed there at all. "Southgate himself kind of quashed the possibility of it happening this summer and showed great respect to Erik ten Hag. Rightly so, because Ten Hag is in position, and we have nothing concrete to suggest he will be leaving."

Southgate 'won't speak to clubs' yet

The Three Lions manager is focused on EURO 2024

According to reports, Southgate has no interest in speaking to any clubs as he prepares his England side for EURO 2024. The former Middlesbrough boss will consider his future following the conclusion of the European Championships in Germany.

Southgate, lauded as a "criminally underrated" manager, has just reached the conclusion of the final international break before announcing his squad that look to win England's first major tournament since 1966. The Three Lions have reached a World Cup quarter-final and semi-final, as well as the final of EURO 2020 under the Watford-born head coach.