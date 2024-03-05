Highlights Manchester United minority shareholders, INEOS, are yet to decide on the future of head coach Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils' only chance at a major trophy to show for the 2023/24 season is the FA Cup.

Man Utd are unlikely to qualify for the Champions League, sitting 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Manchester United’s minority owners, INEOS, have not decided on the future of head coach Erik ten Hag yet, as Ben Jacobs hints that clarity may come at Old Trafford during the summer.

The Red Devils have endured a mixed 2023/24 campaign and are unlikely to secure their place in the Premier League’s top four and a subsequent Champions League qualification spot that comes with it.

United have also made an early exit from continental competition, having finished at the bottom of their group in the Champions League. They now turn towards the FA Cup as their only hope of a trophy. Ten Hag will have known the pressures of taking the Manchester United hot seat but will hope INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe will back him at the end of the season.

Man Utd’s frustrating 2023/24 season

The 2023/24 campaign was meant to be a season of positivity at Manchester United after the solid foundations laid by ten Hag in his first term as the club’s boss. The Dutchman guided the Red Devils to a third-placed Premier League finish and won the Carabao Cup in his debut campaign at Old Trafford.

An FA Cup final defeat at the hands of Manchester City did little to quell the positive feeling surrounding the ex-Ajax head coach’s impact on the red side of Manchester. After welcoming seven new faces to the Theatre of Dreams during the 2023 summer transfer window, Man Utd were hoping to push on and be mentioned in the title conversation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statisitc: Manchester United spent just over £173m on improving ten Hag's squad during the 2023 summer transfer window.

But a disastrous start to the campaign means that United sit sixth in the Premier League with 11 games remaining. Ten Hag finds his side 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa after being knocked out of the Carabao Cup and Champions League in the season’s early stages. An FA Cup quarter-final with Liverpool on 17th March represents the Red Devils’ only chance of a major trophy this term.

Jacobs has already told GIVEMESPORT (4th March) that Manchester United are undecided on ten Hag’s future. The journalist claims that having spoken to sources, there isn’t a “clear direction of travel” yet, hinting that Ratcliffe will spend the next two and a half months reviewing the 54-year-old’s future. Meanwhile, ten Hag will be looking over his shoulder, hopeful he can display enough leadership qualities in the remaining weeks of the season to keep himself in a job at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag - Premier League record Matches 65 Wins 37 Draws 8 Losses 20 Goals For 95 Goals Against 82 Manager of the Month awards 3

Ben Jacobs - Ten Hag will be ‘reviewed’ in the summer

Jacobs has claimed that ten Hag, alongside everybody else in the football department at Manchester United, will be reviewed by INEOS during the summer. The journalist hints that Ratcliffe will need a succession plan to part ways with their current head coach. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Despite many rumours, INEOS have not decided on ten Hag’s future yet. He'll be reviewed, much like everybody else in the football department, including players and recruitment executives. That's likely to be in the summer. “I think a lot of the push towards management change is just because there's a lot of competition. Liverpool and Bayern are looking for a manager. Therefore, if Manchester United did decide to make a change, they'll need a succession plan. It's maybe harder this summer if you don't decide until the summer, and Chelsea might find this with Pochettino as well because other clubs may be ahead of you.”

Man Utd news, including INEOS philosophy on young players

With INEOS’ takeover of Manchester United dominating headlines in recent months, ten Hag will be delighted his side can now focus on on-pitch matters. The Red Devils still have an unlikely but outside chance of securing a Champions League spot and must keep up their end of the bargain.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd aim to sign some of the world’s best young talent. The Italian journalist has hinted that INEOS’ connections with Ligue 1 outfit OGC Nice means that the 20-time English champions have a continental outfit to send their young talents to develop.

Manchester United return to Premier League action on 9th March when they host Everton at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are looking to respond to their disappointing 3-1 defeat at Manchester City on the 3rd. Ten Hag then prepares his side for the visit of arch-rivals Liverpool in an FA Cup quarter-final, hoping to secure United’s place at Wembley for the fourth time in just over 12 months.

All stats according to the Premier League's official website and Transfermarkt , correct as of 05-03-24.