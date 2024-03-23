Highlights Manchester United have not made a decision on current head coach Erik ten Hag's future at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for England boss Gareth Southgate ahead of the 2024/25 season.

INEOS will conduct a thorough review of all departments at Man Utd, which will include discussions over ten Hag's suitability for the job.

Manchester United have “no first-choice candidate” to replace head coach Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, as journalist Ben Jacobs reacts to recent rumours surrounding the club’s links to England manager Gareth Southgate at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have recently been the subject of a minority takeover from INEOS, with chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to take control of football operations behind the scenes.

Man Utd are enduring an underwhelming 2023/24 season and risk missing out on qualification for next season’s Champions League, though an FA Cup triumph is still possible. Southgate is preparing his England side ahead of EURO 2024 but sees his contract with the FA expire later this year.

Ten Hag’s future at Man Utd in question

Manchester United’s underwhelming 2023/24 season, coupled with INEOS’ recent minority takeover at Old Trafford, could have thrown ten Hag’s position at the club into jeopardy. The Red Devils sit sixth in the Premier League, nine points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, albeit having played a game less than their West Midlands counterparts.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 19 clashes against the Premier League's big six in all competitions, ten Hag's side have won seven, drew three and lost nine.

Ten Hag’s side also fell at the first hurdle in the Champions League, coming bottom of a group including Bayern Munich, Copenhagen and Galatasaray, whilst being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Newcastle United at the last-16 stage. United’s 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final victory over arch-rivals Liverpool on 17th March will have boosted ten Hag’s confidence as his side headed off for the season’s fourth international break.

According to recent reports, England manager Gareth Southgate is being lined up as INEOS’ no. 1 target to replace ten Hag ahead of the 2024/25 season at Old Trafford. The Three Lions boss is said to have the backing of some of United’s stars and incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth, who worked with Southgate during the duo’s time together at the FA.

However, journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT (20th March) that ten Hag has ‘impressed’ the Man Utd hierarchy with his work with the club’s younger talent.

Ben Jacobs - Ten Hag will be reviewed at the ‘end of the season’ by Man Utd

Jacobs claims that INEOS will review ten Hag at the end of the 2023/24 season, and there’s no indication that he will “definitely depart”. The journalist hints that Sir Dave Brailsford is reviewing every department before deciding in which direction they want to head. Reacting to recent Southgate links to Man Utd, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“My understanding is that there's no first-choice candidate to replace ten Hag. I've said many times that the plan is to review ten Hag at the end of the season, but there's still no indication that he will definitely depart. This is because INEOS are not doing things backwards. They're making executive changes first. They're reviewing every department, a process Sir Dave Brailsford has led and continues to do so. Then, they'll decide in what direction they want to head. “When you're in Manchester United's position, and the same goes for Chelsea, you have to simultaneously back your existing manager without giving categorical guarantees that he's staying and consider a succession plan. Ten Hag understands that the job is there for him to earn and continue. But at the same time, it's normal for a club to look at a list of candidates.”

Man Utd ‘weighing up’ move for Joao Gomes

With the 2024 summer transfer window opening in the next few months, Ratcliffe will be eager for Manchester United to compile their recruitment plans ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. According to reports, Man Utd are considering a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes. The 23-year-old, rated at £40m, could be signed as a replacement for Casemiro, who is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer.

United will also have to compete with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, who are also interested in Gomes’ services. The midfielder has recently been called up to the Brazil national team and hopes to impress on the international stage ahead of this summer’s Copa America.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 22-03-24.