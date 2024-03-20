Highlights Manchester United's potential move for Gareth Southgate could lead to a "mutiny" at Old Trafford, according to talkSPORT presenter Andy Goldstein.

The current England manager is rumored to be Sir Jim Ratcliffe's top choice to replace Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag.

Ratcliffe headed INEOS' minority takeover of Man Utd, which was ratified in February, and will take control of football operations.

The Red Devils have endured a tumultuous campaign under Erik ten Hag, who could be fighting to save his job in the final months of the 2023/24 season.

United recently disposed of Liverpool 4-3 in a thrilling FA Cup quarter-final, which has eased the pressure on the club's current boss. Southgate is preparing his England side ahead of EURO 2024 in Germany, but could become available after the tournament's conclusion.

Man Utd make Southgate number one target

The England manager's contract expires after EURO 2024

According to various reports, England manager Gareth Southgate has been identified as Sir Jim Ratcliffe's first choice to replace Erik ten Hag in the Manchester United dugout. The 53-year-old is suggested to have the backing of the Red Devils squad and incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth.

Southgate's contract with England expires at the end of EURO 2024, but the Football Association are eager to tie him down to a new deal and lead the Three Lions to the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States. The former England U21s manager has a close relationship with Ashworth after the duo worked together at the FA and is yet to discuss his future after the Euros. Ratcliffe would reportedly have to pay £800,000 in compensation for Southgate's services.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Southgate has managed 91 matches as England boss, at a points per match rate of 2.13.

TalkSPORT presenter Andy Goldstein has reacted to the news that Man Utd are considering a move for Southgate. The Red Devils supporter would be furious and has warned Ratcliffe that he would be making a grave mistake by appointing the current England boss. Speaking live on talkSPORT, Goldstein said:

"Absolute garbage... let me tell you now, Erik ten Hag will be there next season, 100 per cent. There's no way. Sir Jim Ratcliffe, if you're listening now, you will have a mutiny on your hands. Sir Jim, I know you listen to talkSPORT, it'll be the worst thing you ever do. I don't care that he's England manager, I don't care. I will change my team... Old Trafford will be empty."

The Red Devils have also been linked with a move for Roberto De Zerbi

According to The Telegraph's Mike McGrath, Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi has admirers at Manchester United. The current Seagulls boss is looking to secure European football for the second consecutive season at the Amex Stadium, following a sixth-placed Premier League finish last term.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Mark Ogden has recently claimed that Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has been considered as a potential successor to Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. The Dane has established himself as a popular figure in west London after helping the Bees seal promotion to the Premier League and retain their top-flight status.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 20-03-24.