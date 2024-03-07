Highlights Manchester United are reportedly interested in the appointment of Bologna manager Thiago Motta at Old Trafford.

The Italian is impressing in Serie A with Bologna, attracting attention from top clubs such as Barcelona and Juventus.

The Red Devils are weighing up alternative managerial options to Erik ten Hag, including Zinedine Zidane, Simone Inzaghi, Graham Potter, and Roberto De Zerbi for potential managerial change.

Manchester United are assessing the potential appointment of Bologna manager Thiago Motta at Old Trafford, according to TEAMtalk football correspondent Fraser Gillen.

The Red Devils are in the midst of a challenging 2023/24 campaign, where they look set to miss out on a top-four Premier League finish and subsequent qualification for next term's Champions League. The FA Cup remains their only chance of a major trophy.

United have recently been the subject of a minority takeover from INEOS chairman, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who will have the final say on footballing and sporting decisions behind the scenes. Motta is enjoying an impressive season with Bologna, after being appointed in September 2022.

Man Utd aware of Motta

The Italian is making an impact in Serie A

According to Gillen's piece in TEAMtalk, Manchester United have internally discussed a 'surprise' move to appoint Motta. The Italian is enjoying an exceptional campaign with Bologna, who currently sit fourth in Serie A and on course for a surprise qualification for the 2024/25 Champions League campaign. Interestingly, Motta is coach to Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, who has been considered as a target for the 20-time English champions this summer.

At 41, Motta is viewed as one of the best young coaches on the continent, finding his team above the likes of Roma, Lazio, Atalanta and Napoli. However, United are not the only team who have taken an interest in the young tactician with former employers Barcelona monitoring his progress, with Xavi leaving the Nou Camp at the end of the 2023/24 season. Unsurprisingly, Italian giants Juventus also retain an interest in Motta, having seen first hand the impact he's had on an unfashionable Serie A outfit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Motta has earned a total of 1.94 points per match during the 2023/24 season at Bologna.

Motta's appointment would depend on the outcome of Ratcliffe and INEOS' decision whether to stick with current manager ten Hag, or relieve him of his duties. United are expected to wait until the end of the season before coming to a final conclusion on his future, with the Dutchman in serious danger of being sacked.

The pressure continues to mount on ten Hag with every passing week, and their comprehensive 3-1 defeat at local rivals Manchester City on 3rd March will have done nothing to help his cause. The 54-year-old may feel his job could be determined by the end of this month. The Red Devils face arch-rivals Liverpool in an FA Cup quarter final on 17th March, a competition which represents their only chance of a trophy this term.

Alternative Man Utd manager options

Motta is joined in the rumour mill by plenty of options

Gillen claims that Manchester United have also been linked for moves to ex-Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and Inter boss Simone Inzaghi. However, the former would prefer to manage in France or Italy and Inzaghi is close to signing a new deal at the San Siro.

United's prospective sporting director Dan Ashworth is keen on a move for Graham Potter, whose last job was his disappointing stint at Chelsea, where he was sacked in April 2023. Man Utd have also been linked with Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt , correct as of 07-03-24.