Highlights Manchester United will have Graham Potter on their managerial shortlist should they choose to sack head coach Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The 48-year-old has been lauded for previous work at Brighton & Hove Albion, before a tumutulous seven-month spell at Chelsea.

INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe has a big decision to make after an underwhelming 2023/24 season at the Theatre of Dreams.

Manchester United minority owners INEOS have Graham Potter on their managerial shortlist should they choose to part ways with Erik ten Hag this summer, as journalist Ben Jacobs reveals he’s “highly thought of” at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils endured a tumultuous 2023/24 campaign in both the Premier League and Champions League and are unlikely to secure qualification for Europe’s premier club competition next term.

INEOS, fronted by chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, acquired their minority share in Man Utd in February after the Premier League and FA ratified the takeover. Potter has been out of work since being relieved of his duties as Chelsea manager in April 2023.

Man Utd linked with move for Potter amid mounting ten Hag pressure

Man Utd head coach Erik ten Hag will fear for his future, with a poor season soon reaching its conclusion at Old Trafford. The Red Devils were optimistic heading into the current campaign, ensuring a third-placed finish and a Carabao Cup triumph last term. United also reached an FA Cup final but succumbed to eventual treble winners and city rivals Manchester City.

However, ten Hag’s side failed to use last term as a solid foundation. Man Utd currently sit sixth in the Premier League, with hopes of securing Champions League qualification fading. Meanwhile, the Dutchman could only guide the three-time European Cup winners to a bottom-placed finish in their group, meaning an exit from all continental competitions before Christmas. With the pressure piling on ten Hag, potential candidates to replace the 53-year-old have begun to circle.

In January, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Graham Potter could be one of the options to take charge in the Old Trafford dugout. The 48-year-old, lauded as “unbelievable” by talkSPORT presenter Darren Bent, has been out of work since receiving his marching orders at Chelsea in April 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Potter has won one major trophy throughout his managerial career, claiming the Swedish Cup with Ostersunds FK in 2017.

Potter made his name in English football at Swansea City before being hired by Brighton & Hove Albion in 2019. The Solihull-born coach laid the foundation for Roberto De Zerbi to take the Seagulls into Europe, having merely been in a battle to avoid relegation in the early days of his tenure. However, a short-lived spell at Chelsea sent Potter back to the drawing board, who could be itching for his next Premier League opportunity.

Graham Potter - Premier League record Matches 142 Wins 41 Draws 51 Losses 50 Goals For 155 Goals Against 170

Ben Jacobs - INEOS ‘liked Potter’ amid potential Nice appointment

Jacobs has indicated that Man Utd will have a long list of names to replace ten Hag, should they choose to relieve the former Ajax boss of his duties. The journalist revealed that INEOS have a favourable opinion of Potter, given his work with Brighton. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“If Manchester United have to make a change or decide to make a change, they will have a plan. This is why we have a lot of names linked. You start with a long list. Of those names, I think many are other available or sought-after managers in the market currently. A few left-field, younger, or less proven names are doing well, but it would be a big step up to go to Manchester United. “One is Graham Potter, who couldn't handle the Chelsea dressing room for various reasons, perhaps some not in his control, but is still highly thought of after his time at Brighton. INEOS liked Potter with a view to Nice long before the investment was completed at Manchester United, and that's why he's been linked.”

Given the speculation over ten Hag’s future at Manchester United, it’s unsurprising that several names have been thrown into the hat amid a potential vacancy at Old Trafford. Ten Hag could still salvage the current campaign by ensuring a solid end to the Premier League season and winning the FA Cup. The Red Devils will play Coventry City in a semi-final on 21st April.

Journalist Steve Bates has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is emerging as a ‘strong contender’ to take over at Man Utd. The Italian head coach has experienced tremendous success since his appointment at the Amex Stadium in September 2022.

De Zerbi guided Brighton to a sixth-place Premier League finish last term, ensuring their place in European competition for the first time in their history. The Seagulls could be set to repeat the feat this term, as they aim to establish themselves as regulars in the upper echelons of the top flight.

All statistics according to the Premier League's official website, correct as of 05-04-24.