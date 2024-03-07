Highlights Manchester United are considering the appointment of Brentford manager Thomas Frank as a potential successor to Erik ten Hag.

Roberto De Zerbi and Gareth Southgate are also suggested to be in the running.

Sacking the Dutcham could be a complicated process, with the 54-year-old still having another year to run on his contract.

Manchester United are assessing the appointment of Brentford manager Thomas Frank as a potential successor to Erik ten Hag should they choose to part ways with their current manager, according to ESPN's Mark Ogden.

The Red Devils have recently been the subject of a minority takeover from INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who will have the final say on football and sporting decisions behind the scenes.

Ratcliffe has already made several changes to the boardroom, including the appointment of chief executive officer Omar Berrada in January. Ten Hag is enduring a difficult 2023/24 season but hopes to recieve the backing of the new regime.

No decision made on ten Hag's future at Man Utd

Potential successors are being considered

According to Ogden, writing for ESPN, Roberto De Zerbi, Frank and Gareth Southgate are being considered as potential successors to ten Hag, should the Dutchman leave his current post at Old Trafford. No decision has been made on the 54-year-old's future with the Red Devils, but alternative options are being explored to 'gauge the credentials and availability of possible replacements.'

Whilst the aforementioned trio have been explicitly named, the report claims that other options are being considered as well. Frank may feel that he cannot afford the opporunity to step up to a giant of the English game pass him by. The Dane has been responsible for transforming Brentford from mid-table also rans in the Championship to Premier League regulars. The 50-year-old has also impressed Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who has branded his football as "incredible".

Much of the club's decision on ten Hag will depend on when they can appoint their new sporting director. Newcastle United have placed Dan Ashworth on gardening leave amid expressing his desire to move to Man Utd following an approach.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ten Hag has lost 20 games out of 65 fixtures as a Premier League manager.

Berrada is also serving a period of gardening leave after making the switch across the city from Manchester City. INEOS' current director of sport, Sir Dave Brailsford, is currently leading a review behind the scenes, after assessing the club's record in recruitment ahead of their minority takeover.

INEOS are currently drawing up contingency plans for if ten Hag departs Manchester United by the end of the 2023/24 season. The former Ajax head coach has overseen a difficult 2023/24 campaign, which sees the 20-time English champions facing missing out on qualification for next season's Champions League. The FA Cup, in which they face Liverpool in a quarter final later this month, represents the club's only chance at a major trophy this term.

Sacking ten Hag could end up being a complicated process, with the United boss having another season remaining on his current deal at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are all searching for successors to their current managers this summer and would offer direct competition for the three-time European champions.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m

Man Utd will have to pay to get De Zerbi

The Italian's hire would come with a significant compensation fee

According to reports, Manchester United, or anyone else interested in poaching De Zerbi, will have to pay a fee upwards of £12m to his current employers Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Italian head coach has impressed in his almost-18 months at the Amex Stadium, helping the Seagulls secure Europa League qualification and a place in the last-16, where they face AS Roma. Meanwhile, Southgate has led England to their most successful period since the 1966 World Cup, reaching the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and final of EURO 2020, building a young exciting side along the way.

All stats according to the Premier League's official website , and Transfermarkt , correct as of 07-03-24.