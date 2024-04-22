Manchester United's potential head coach vacancy at Old Trafford could appeal to Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel, according to BILD journalist Christian Falk.

Erik ten Hag's future has been placed under further scrutiny heading into the final weeks of the 2023/24 season, after his side scraped through their FA Cup semi-final against Championship outfit Coventry City last weekend.

The Red Devils have recently been the subject of a minority takeover from INEOS, led by chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and could be set for a new era ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window. Tuchel will be available for hire in the summer when he leaves his current post at Bayern at the end of the season.

Man Utd show interest in Tuchel

The head coach is looking for a new challenge

Erik ten Hag's future as Manchester United head coach has been the subject of much debate over the current campaign, after failing to build on last term's third-placed Premier League finish and Carabao Cup triumph. The Dutchman is fighting to keep his job at Old Trafford and must impress INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe in the final weeks of the season.

Meanwhile, Tuchel finds himself out of work at the end of the current campaign. Earlier in 2024, Bayern agreed to mutually part ways with their head coach at the season's conclusion, meaning that the German head coach will be scouting out potential opportunities elsewhere. Tuchel could be eager to return to management following his sacking from Chelsea in September 2022.

The current Bayern boss has already received high praise from the Premier League's top bosses, with Manchester City head coach describing him as "one of the best managers" in the world. BILD journalist Christian Falk has claimed that Man Utd have shown an interest in Tuchel, and the soon-to-be unemployed manager is also open to the prospect of replacing ten Hag at Old Trafford. The reporter said:

"Now @ManUtd also showed interest in Thomas Tuchel. Tuchel would be ready for a new Challenge in Summer and is very interested in Manchester United."