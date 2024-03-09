Highlights Manchester United could shortlist Zinedine Zidane as a potential successor to Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly unconvinced by the current Red Devils boss.

Graham Potter and Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim could also be in discussions over the potentially vacant Man Utd role.

Manchester United’s consideration of Zinedine Zidane for the head coach’s role at Old Trafford would not be a surprise, as journalist Ben Jacobs hints that INEOS are also monitoring Ruben Amorim and Graham Potter.

The Red Devils have recently undergone a minority takeover headed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who will have the final say on football and sporting matters behind the scenes.

Head coach Erik ten Hag's future in the dugout is still being determined. With Manchester United in the midst of a disappointing 2023/24 season that could end trophyless for the Premier League giants, the next few weeks and months are crucial for the club's coaching decisions. Zidane is currently out of work after achieving great success at Real Madrid, while Potter is also unemployed following his sacking from Chelsea in April 2023.

Man Utd’s interest in Zidane and Potter amid ten Hag struggles

According to the Manchester Evening News, Ratcliffe is “not completely sold” on ten Hag, who is currently leading Manchester United to a disappointing finish in the Premier League. The Red Devils are trailing Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to secure a fourth-placed finish and subsequent Champions League qualification. After early exits in the Carabao Cup and Champions League, Man Utd’s only chance of securing a trophy is to win the FA Cup. They face arch-rivals Liverpool in a quarter-final on 17th March.

Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (5th March) that United ‘would shortlist’ Zinedine Zidane if they sacked ten Hag. The 51-year-old won three successive Champions League titles with Real Madrid between 2016 and 2018 before resigning as the club’s head coach. Zidane returned to the Santiago Bernabeu in March 2019, securing the La Liga title in 2020 before leaving the club again in 2021.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zidane had a points per match record of 2.30 in his first stint as Real Madrid boss between 2016-2018.

Meanwhile, Graham Potter will be itching to prove himself in the Premier League after a disappointing six-month spell at Chelsea, which saw him sacked in April 2023. The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager had built a budding reputation in England before his high-profile failure at Stamford Bridge. Still, he could be in the frame to take the Manchester United job if INEOS came calling.

Erik ten Hag - Premier League record Matches 65 Wins 37 Draws 8 Losses 20 Goals For 95 Goals Against 82 Manager of the Month awards 3

Ben Jacobs - There are no guarantees that ten Hag will leave Man Utd

Jacobs has indicated that he wouldn’t be surprised if Zidane was considered for the Manchester United job if ten Hag was sacked, whilst naming Potter and Ruben Amorim as other potential names on the shortlist. However, the journalist says there are no guarantees that the current boss will be sacked. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“It would not remotely surprise me, speaking to sources, if Zidane is at least considered for the Man Utd job. We know there's a lot of admiration within the INEOS group for Potter, who was considered in the past for Nice. These kinds of names are normal to hear about. There's a lot of talk about Amorim for multiple clubs. “However, the reality is that appreciating and thinking about names is just normal succession planning. It doesn't, at this stage, definitely mean that ten Hag is going. It might even put some welcome pressure on him to fight even harder. Ten Hag still does have the ability to stay at Manchester United beyond the summer. He's just not being told it's a given, and he has to earn that right, which is why the next few weeks and months are important.”

Manchester United could be set for a busy 2024 summer transfer window, having not spent a penny on additions during the recent winter market. However, Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT (7th March) that forward Marcus Rashford is on Paris Saint-Germain’s transfer shortlist. The journalist indicates that the 26-year-old must get back to his best to have any leverage at Old Trafford and that the French giants won’t actively reach out unless they hear murmurs that he’s interested in a move to the Parc des Princes.

According to SPORT, Man Utd’s Mason Greenwood is on the list of possible signings for Barcelona heading into the summer transfer window. The 22-year-old has been on loan at La Liga outfit Getafe for the 2023/24 season and has attracted the attention of clubs across Spain following his spell in the top flight.

