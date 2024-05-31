Highlights Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United is still undecided.

United's board are holding internal meetings to review the Dutchman's future.

The Red Devils have approached and spoken to representatives of managers like Tuchel and Pochettino.

Erik ten Hag is not out as Manchester United manager yet, despite the club approaching and holding talks with representatives of Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Dutchman’s future at Old Trafford is yet to be resolved while the Man United board considers all possible options this week as they hold internal meetings to review Ten Hag’s second season.

Man United finished eighth in the Premier League last campaign, their worst result since the 1989-1990 season.

Despite the FA Cup victory, speculation over Ten Hag’s future gathered pace in recent days as United held meetings with other potential candidates’ representatives.

Before the final season showdown against Manchester City, United met with Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna’s team, Sky Sports revealed.

The 38-year-old was also linked with a move to Chelsea to replace Mauricio Pochettino but eventually decided to stay with the Tractor Boys as they approach their Premier League return.

United have also been linked with Pochettino and Tuchel, as well as former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, who announced his departure from the south coast side last week.

Ten Hag’s Future is Still up in the Air

The club review of the season hasn't been completed yet

It remains to be seen if the FA Cup final victory changed the Man United board’s mind about Ten Hag, who brought the Red Devils their second trophy in two seasons.

Sheth tells GIVEMESPORT that Ten Hag may not be out of the job just yet, despite United holding talks about hiring his replacement.

He said:

“I know there's been lots of approaches and talks with representatives of various other managers. You've mentioned a couple there in Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino, Kieran McKenna as well, who is now staying at Ipswich. “But that doesn't necessarily and automatically mean, simply because they're speaking to other managers, that Erik ten Hag is out of a job. “Because this review is going to take a little bit of time, they need to have a contingency plan and a plan in place if they decide that Erik ten Hag is not the right person for the job.”

Ex-Bayern coach Tuchel has been vocal about his admiration for the Premier League recently, saying he felt ‘more appreciated’ during his time at Chelsea.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the German manager is on the shortlist to replace Ten Hag if the Dutchman were to be sacked.

Erik ten Hag's managerial record with Manchester United (2022-24) Matches 114 Wins 68 Draws 15 Losses 31 Points per match 1.92

Man United ‘Confident’ on Olise and Branthwaite Deals

INEOS are ready to splash out £100m on the Premier League duo

Manchester United are confident they can sign Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise and Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite this summer, talkSPORT have revealed.

The Red Devils are yet to make their first signings ahead of the new campaign and could secure the duo for around £100million.

Palace value Olise at around £60million, while Everton’s financial woes could see Branthwaite leave for as low as £40million in the upcoming transfer window.

