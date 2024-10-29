Manchester United are on the hunt for a new manager, and have drawn up a shortlist of four candidates, with Sporting Lisbon boss, Ruben Amorim, thought to be the most suitable.

Erik ten Hag's two-year stint at Old Trafford may have seen the Dutchman help the club add another Carabao Cup and FA Cup win to their trophy cabinet, but he will most likely still be remembered for guiding them to their worst ever start to a Premier League campaign and failing to get the team playing as a cohesive unit. Ten Hag was sacked on Monday morning, with Ruud van Nistelrooy installed as caretaker manager in the interim.

When it comes to the long-term plan, it is unclear who will steer the ship for United, but it seems the club has a number of managers they are considering for the top job, and on paper, Amorim is the best fit.

Ruben Amorim a Strong Contender

United chiefs appreciate Sporting boss

That's according to a report from ManchesterNow, which claims there are four candidates on the list for United as things stand, and that Amorim has a number of qualities that make him the ideal choice for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co. However, that does not mean he will be getting the job.

Amorim is described as a "strong contender" for the role, and it is thought his "age, ability to work within a club hierarchy and recent track record" are all qualities that United are looking for in their next appointment.

It is said that, of all the names on the list, Amorim "ticks more boxes" than any other candidate. Reports broke on Monday evening that United have made their move for 'Europe's most wanted manager', with Sporting Lisbon expected to be resolute in their attempts to keep hold of him.

Other Names in the Hat

Xavi and Thomas Frank among the options

It is not known who the other three names on the shortlist are, but rumours have been swirling for weeks now regarding the top job at Old Trafford.

In the wake of ten Hag's firing, it has been suggested Xavi is one to watch and could be tempted to take over the reins at Man Utd. Brentford boss Thomas Frank has also been linked with a move to Manchester, and both are thought to have held talks with United chiefs of late.