Manchester United and Manchester City played out a 0-0 draw in Sunday's Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Alejandro Garnacho sprinted forward for an opportunity in the opening minute, but was fouled outside the box by Ruben Dias. Despite the strong momentum from the home side, Bruno Fernandes' blocked free-kick and failed corner conversion occurred right after.

Phil Foden had a half-chance at the ten-minute mark before walking off with a limp only two minutes later, but it proved to be no trouble.

At both ends of the pitch, both teams had half chances in an attempt to break the deadlock, and arguably, United should have taken the lead. Ugarte's leap off the ground saw him fail to connect with the ball from a Garnacho cross from the penalty box.

Casemiro's strike on 40 minutes could have been the elusive moment, but the lack of shooting power made it easy work for Ederson in goal. What followed saw the conclusion of the first half, and not much could be separated between the sides.

Kevin De Bruyne's first key opportunity in what would be his last Manchester derby, but his attempted shot on the outskirts of the box had no real height or power. United soon retaliated but Ederson's reactions to keep the ball out of danger came to the rescue.

The best opportunity of the game from City arrived in the 64th minute, thanks to a 30-yard free-kick that saw Omar Marmoush have a crack from distance, but Onana reacted to push the ball out of play.

With 15 minutes on the clock, Joshua Zirkzee produced a powerful effort from a low Noussair Mazraoui cross, before Ederson aggressively punched it away. That was all she wrote at Old Trafford, and although no goals arrived, Bruno Fernandes produced an impressive creative performance to win the Man of the Match award.

Manchester United Statistic Manchester City 41% Possession (%) 59% 13 Shots (Total) 9 2 Shots on Target 5 5 Corners 3 2 Saves 5 3 Yellow Cards 2 0 Red Cards 0

Match Highlights

Manchester United Player Ratings

Formation: 3-4-2-1

GK: Andre Onana - 6.5/10

Made multiple key saves to keep City at bay.

RCB: Leny Yoro - 6.5/10

Played decently to help get a clean sheet.

CB: Harry Maguire - 7/10

Played a good game but was the first to be subbed off, though it's unclear whether that was due to fitness or pre-agreed tactics.

LCB: Noussair Mazraoui - 7/10

Mazaraoui was a creative engine and displayed an impressive work rate throughout.

RM: Diogo Dalot - 6.5/10

A solid performance from Dalot, but no standout highlights.

CM: Manuel Ugarte - 6/10

Should have converted his chances better when they arrived, but was brought off at 70 mins.

CM: Casemiro - 7/10

Pretty solid game from Casemiro, but like Ugarte, he should have made the most of the chances he had.

LW: Patrick Dorgu - 6/10

An indifferent performance from the 20-year-old.

CAM: Bruno Fernandes - 7.5/10

Controlled the midfield, was the club's lead creator, and their best player on the pitch throughout the afternoon. Player of the Match.

CAM: Alejandro Garnacho - 6.5/10

Had bursts of energy but couldn't convert or lay off any clear-cut chances.

ST: Rasmus Hojund - 5.5/10

Didn't offer anything in the game, hence being subbed off.

SUB: Mason Mount - 5.5/10

Into the book the moment he came on, he made no difference.

SUB: Joshua Zirkzee - 6.5/10

Aside from a couple of opportunities, he didn't have much going for him in this encounter.

SUB: Victor Lindelof - 6.5/10

Played the final half an hour, helped secure a point in defence.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Formation: 4-1-2-1-2