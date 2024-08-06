Highlights Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Manu Kone, alongside a number of other clubs.

Kone could cost around £20 million and is eager to leave Borussia Monchengladbach.

United are considering Kone, as well as Sofyan Amrabat, as an alternative to Manuel Ugarte.

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Borussia Monchengladbach's Manu Kone, but could face competition from the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool for the midfielder, according to HITC Sport.

Kone impressed last season in the Bundesliga, featuring 25 times across all competitions for Gladbach, and is currently competing at the Olympics with Thierry Henry's French team. Interest has emerged in the 23-year-old, with Newcastle and United reportedly identifying him as a target back in January.

HITC suggest that the box-to-box midfielder has told die Fohlen that he wants to leave the German club this summer, and that the player's representatives have offered him to a number of English clubs as they look to find a move for their client. United are among these potential suitors, having tracked Kone's progress over the last 12 months, and could move for him as an alternative to Manuel Ugarte after David Ornstein reported on Monday evening that United have currently ended their pursuit of the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder.

United Offered Manu Kone

He could be available for £20 million

Developing through the Toulouse academy, Kone enjoyed his breakout campaign in the 2020/21 season, making 42 appearances and scoring five goals in Ligue 2. This impressive year earned a move to Gladbach, where he has since gone on to establish himself as one of the Bundesliga's most accomplished midfielders.

Compared to Arsenal's Thomas Partey by football analyst Ben Mattinson, with the way he 'glides out of deeper areas and progresses the ball' reminiscent of the Ghanaian, Kone has attracted attention from a number of top clubs in recent years. With two years remaining on his deal at Gladbach, this summer could be the window in which he makes the step-up.

HITC indicates that Gladbach are eager to facilitate the Frenchman's desired move, and that the player's entourage have already initiated contact with several different clubs. It's understood that Spurs, Liverpool, Manchester United, Fulham and AC Milan have all been made aware of the player's situation, while Chelsea view him as a potential replacement for Conor Gallagher.

While a move to Liverpool was on the cards last summer, United feel they are well-placed to land the talented midfielder this time around. The Red Devils will be able to guarantee Kone - described as a "one-man army in midfield" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig - regular minutes, and the purported £20 million asking price appears modest in relation to the north-west club's potential budget.

Ugarte was said to be United's primary target this summer. However, with the deal now uncertain, Kone may present an affordable and convenient alternative.

Kone's Bundesliga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 22 Pass Accuracy 89.7% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.05 Key Passes Per 90 1.39 Progressive Carries Per 90 2.43 Tackles Per 90 2.6 Interceptions Per 90 0.87

Amrabat is Another Player on the List

United could return for the Moroccan

Another potential alternative to Ugarte is Sofyan Amrabat, who remains on the club's midfield shortlist. The Morocco international spent last season on loan in Manchester, producing an array of inconsistent displays in the middle of the park, while starting just ten Premier League games all campaign.

While it had initially appeared as though United would not trigger the buy option inserted into the loan deal, the FA Cup winners could back-track on this decision and opt to secure the 27-year-old's services on a permanent basis.

With United unwilling to meet PSG's demands for Ugarte, Amrabat could prove to be a more affordable option for the INEOS.

