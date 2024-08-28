Manchester United’s pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain and Uruguay star Manuel Ugarte is finally done as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, suggested that the defensive midfielder has always been the Red Devil’s primary target in that position and that he’s set to sign a five-year deal.

Erik ten Hag’s side have endured a mixed bag of results since the 2024/25 Premier League campaign got underway, opening their season with a 1-0 win over Fulham before Joao Pedro’s 95th-minute winner meant they left the south coast emptyhanded with them now residing in the bottom half of the standings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 2023/24, Manchester United recorded their worst-ever Premier League finish (eighth, on 60 points and -1 goal difference).

Manuel Ugarte: Transfer Latest

Uruguayan poised to complete £42.3m move

Ugarte, 23, had emerged as Ten Hag and his entourage’s primary choice in the engine room at the start of the summer and remained their primary target throughout the summer months. Sander Berge, now of Fulham, was linked with a move, while the now-AC Milan star Youssouf Fofana had also been eyed by the club.

For much of the transfer saga, there was a gulf in valuation between PSG and the 13-time Premier League champions, with the side from the French capital holding out for a fee of £51 million.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has now reported that Ugarte has all-but completed his move for £42.3 million (€50m) plus a further €10m in performance-based add-ons, while a 10% sell-on clause has also been added by Luis Enrique’s side.

Previously, Romano also told GIVEMESPORT that, once the Ugarte deal was struck between all parties, Manchester United have now refused to rule out the prospect of adding further bodies to their squad.

Romano: Ugarte’s Move to Old Trafford Is ‘Done’

Midfielder set to sign initial five-year deal

When quizzed whether the former Sporting CP man’s move to Greater Manchester had been finalised, the ever-reliable Romano revealed that he will soon be en route to undergo his medical ahead of signing on the dotted line.

Insisting that the "world-class" Montevideo-born star has been Ten Hag’s first choice since the start of the window, the transfer expert revealed that he is poised to put pen to paper on an initial five-year deal. Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said:

“Yes, it's done. The deal is done. So, Manuel Ugarte is a new Man United player and is now traveling to Manchester in the next hours to complete the medical, to complete his move, it’s going to be a five-year deal with an option.” “Everything has been okay between Ugarte and United already since July. As I always say, he's always been the target number one, despite having some reports at some point that Man United were moving on and trying to sign different players. Man United were obviously informed on other opportunities, because it's part of the game for big clubs, but the player they wanted is always been Ugarte.”

Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho Swap Mooted

The latter is 'open' to Old Trafford move

In terms of outgoings, it is possible that Jadon Sancho could finally be on the chopping block three years after his arrival. The Englishman scored just three times last term before a brief loan spell at his former club, Borussia Dortmund.

Despite impressing in the German top tier, the aforementioned Ornstein reported that he is likely to leave Old Trafford before the deadline and Chelsea are the interested party. The transfer insider said that the Blues would need a player to head the other direction.

Sterling - Premier League Statistics Statistic Output Appearances 379 Wins 225 Goals 123 Assists 63 Shots 764 Shot accuracy (%) 41 Big chances created 87 Crosses 689

In that, former Liverpool and Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has emerged as the most feasible option with the 82-cap, 20-goal England international, 29, open to leaving Stamford Bridge and moving to M16.

All statistics per the Premier League website - correct as of 28/08/2024