Manchester United are continuing their rebuild after securing the impressive signings of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro already in the transfer window - and Fabrizio Romano has stated that whilst a deal to take Manuel Ugarte to Old Trafford could take 'some time', there will be conversations between themselves and Paris Saint-Germain in the coming days in a bid to force a move through.

United's INEOS takeover back in February saw the consortium purchase a 25 per cent stake in the Red Devils, and that has already seen Zirkzee and Yoro land into the club with Sir Jim Ratcliffe wasting no time in his pursuit of the duo. Other players have been targeted, but Ugarte remains a player who is in their sights - and Romano has stated that whilst the midfielder has agreed personal terms, the two clubs are set to speak this week in order to avoid finalising a deal late into the window, which closes in September.

Ugarte Talks Imminent Between PSG and Man Utd

The midfielder is edging slightly closer to a move to United

United's interest in Ugarte has been well documented for quite some time. The Uruguayan midfielder has been a long-term target of other clubs in England in recent times, with Chelsea rivalling PSG for his signing last season from Sporting Lisbon, though evidently they lost out.

It's not been a poor year for Ugarte by any means, but PSG are looking to move him on and the Red Devils have registered their interest with Casemiro having faltered last season. Whilst a fee has yet to be agreed, it is thought that a fee in the region of £50million will be enough to land their man.

Casemiro's Premier League statistics - Manchester United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 9th Blocks Per Game 1.3 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.7 2nd Tackles Per Game 3.3 1st Fouls Per Game 1.2 =2nd Match rating 6.97 2nd

And, speaking on his Playback channel, Romano stated that United's interest in Ugarte has picked up with both parties coming to an agreement on personal terms; however, a move now solely depends on the clubs as a result, and that is likely to 'take some time' before the clubs can agree on a final price. He said:

"I already gave you the main update, and that is Ugarte said 'yes' to Manchester United. "I told you three days ago that Ugarte wants to go to Manchester United and has agreed personal terms, but it now depends on the clubs. "I have always told you in recent days that it will take some time. Next week, we will see how the conversation between Manchester United and PSG will go - but we will have to wait for the clubs to agree."

United Need a Casemiro Replacement

The Brazilian had been in poor form last season

Casemiro's decline in United's midfield area is one that has taken fans by surprise. His first season in the north west saw him become one of United's most important players as they romped to a first major trophy in five years and a Champions League spot, with the Brazilian scoring seven goals in all competitions from defensive midfield alongside some committed and sturdy displays.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manuel Ugarte has made 200 first-team appearances in his career so far.

However, this season has seen him lose more than a yard of pace and with some rash outings due to the nature of his role, there is a slight need to move him on and bring in a younger alternative provided they can bring the same professionalism and consistency to their game. Ugarte seems a ready made replacement, and with PSG willing to sell, a deal seems like a no-brainer.

