Manchester United are now interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, according to Sky Sports News.

Adding another body in the middle of the park could be one of Erik ten Hag's priorities in the summer transfer window. Casemiro enjoyed an impressive first season at Old Trafford, but his level of performance drastically declined during the 2023/2024 campaign.

The likes of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro are reaching the latter stages of their careers, while Sofyan Amrabat will return to Fiorentina following a loan spell. As a result, ten Hag could be left short of bodies in midfield.

Man Utd Now Keen on Manuel Ugarte

They could make a move for the PSG star

On Tuesday afternoon, Sky Sports News released some 'breaking transfer news' confirming that the Red Devils are interested in signing PSG midfielder Ugarte. The Uruguayan star, described as 'magnificent', plays in one of a number of positions that United are looking to strengthen.

The report from Sky Sports also confirms that United have met Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee's release clause, while they are also pushing to sign a defender with Jarrad Branthwaite of interest. A striker, midfielder, and centre-back were all likely to be priorities for the Manchester outfit heading into the summer, with Raphael Varane departing, uncertainty over Casemiro's future, and due to Rasmus Hojlund needing competition.

Manuel Ugarte - PSG Stats 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 21 (4) 12th Assists 2 =11th Key Passes Per Game 0.6 =14th Tackles Per Game 3.9 1st Interceptions Per Game 1.6 1st Match rating 7.15 4th

GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that Manchester United are willing to allow Casemiro to depart in the summer transfer window. With Amrabat's loan ending and the Red Devils yet to extend his stay, ten Hag will need additional options brought in over the next few months.

Ugarte might not have featured as much as he would have hoped for PSG during the 2023/2024 season, starting 21 Ligue 1 fixtures. The midfielder joined the French outfit from Sporting Lisbon last summer and hasn't cemented his place as a guaranteed starter.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No player managed more tackles per 90 minutes than Manuel Ugarte in Ligue 1 last season.

Joao Gomes Another Option for Man Utd

The Red Devils 'really like' the Brazilian

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently spoke to GIVEMESPORT about United's interest in midfielders for the summer transfer window. The respected reporter has suggested that there could be a focus from United on Premier League-proven quality players, with two stars from England eyed.

West Ham United's Edson Alvarez and Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes are admired by the hierarchy at Old Trafford. Joao Neves is another player who is appreciated by United, but his hefty release clause could be a deterrent.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 25/06/2024