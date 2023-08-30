Manchester United will hold new meetings today for Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively tells GIVEMESPORT the chances of a deal getting done.

Erik ten Hag may be looking for a left-back after a recent injury to Luke Shaw.

Manchester United transfer news – Left-back

After an unconvincing start to the season, United’s hopes of stepping their performances up a gear have taken a blow, after England international Shaw has been ruled out through injury. According to The Athletic, Shaw could be on the treatment table for up to three months, whilst Tyrell Malacia is also sidelined. As a result, United could now dip into the transfer market to secure a replacement, and Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils have made advances on three left-backs since Shaw’s injury.

It’s understood that Chelsea’s Cucurella has now agreed personal terms with United, and they consider the Spaniard a priority in this position for the rest of the window. Although Cucurella struggled at Chelsea last season, there’s a reason the west London club paid a whopping £60m to prise him away from Brighton & Hove Albion. If ten Hag is able to provide Cucurella with an environment where he can recapture the form he produced for the Seagulls, then it could be a smart move from the Manchester club.

Now, transfer guru Romano has provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on United’s pursuit of Cucurella, with the window slamming shut on Friday evening.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Man United and Cucurella?

Romano has suggested that more meetings are expected today to reach an agreement between the two clubs. The Italian journalist adds that Cucurella has given the green light to move to Old Trafford, and he expects a move to be completed soon.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yesterday, the player gave the green light to the move. That was an important part of the story because, of course, Cucurella joined Chelsea one year ago, but Man United want him after the injury of Luke Shaw. So, Cucurella had to discuss with people close to him but the decision was very clear. He wants to go to United, he's prepared to try this new chapter of his career, and so now it's a matter of time to see an agreement happening between the two clubs. There are new meetings expected today and so I think it could be completed soon."

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What’s next for Man United?

After hopefully securing a deal to sign a new left-back, United could turn their attention to an additional midfielder before the deadline. Journalist David Ornstein has recently reported that United are now working on a deal to sign Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat on loan rather than a permanent deal. The Athletic reporter has claimed that a temporary move would suit the Premier League side more due to Financial Fair Play regulations. It could be a busy end to the window for United as they look to build a squad capable of competing for the Premier League title.