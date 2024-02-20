Highlights Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Dan Ashworth is a big fan of the defender and wanted to sign him for Newcastle United.

Guehi could cost in the region of £60m.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, but they could face competition from Liverpool. The England international has enjoyed an impressive few years with the Eagles after leaving Chelsea, and he could be set for a big move in the Premier League.

After failing to bring in new additions during the January transfer window, Erik ten Hag's side could be preparing for a busy summer. The Red Devils have shown plenty of inconsistency so far this season, so the Manchester outfit may need reinforcements ahead of the next campaign.

Manchester United interested in Guehi

Liverpool also keen on the Palace defender

According to The Telegraph, Liverpool are interested in signing Guehi in the summer transfer window, but Manchester United could enter the race if Dan Ashworth is appointed in time. The current Newcastle United director was interested in bringing Guehi to St James' Park during his time at the club and is known to be a big fan of the defender.

Marc Guehi - Premier League stats - 2023/2024 PL stats (per 90) Guehi Appearances 22 Minutes 1915 Tackles 1.2 Interceptions 0.8 Clearances 3.9 Blocks 0.8 Average passes 55.9 Pass success (%) 86.9 Key passes 0.2 Yellow cards 2 Red cards 0 Statistics according to WhoScored (correct as of 20-02-24)

Guehi made the bold move to leave Chelsea in search of first team football. Since joining the Eagles, he's now become a regular in Gareth Southgate's England squads, so it's certainly a decision that's paid off so far. The centre-back, described as a "Rolls-Royce", could cost in the region of £60m if he was to leave Selhurst Park.