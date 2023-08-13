Manchester United may have to look to replace Harry Maguire this summer, and journalist Rudy Galetti has named two England internationals who are on Erik ten Hag's shortlist, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Maguire has struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford since Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez joined the club.

Manchester United transfer news - Latest

Although Maguire is still a United player, West Ham United manager David Moyes recently confirmed that he could be on his way to the London Stadium.

He said: "We've had a bid accepted from Manchester United, but while he's not our player, I'm not in a position to discuss him.”

As a result, United may have to look to find a replacement before the transfer window slams shut in September.

Erik ten Hag will be left with just Varane, Martinez, and Victor Lindelof as senior options heading into the new season.

Eric Bailly remains at the club, for now, but Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Ivorian has agreed personal terms with Besiktas.

Manchester Evening News have confirmed that United will be in the market for a new defender if Maguire was to depart this summer.

The Red Devils will be in a tricky position when trying to recruit a new centre-back, as they are unlikely to be able to offer them a guaranteed starting place.

Varane and Martinez have performed exceptionally together since joining the club, so any new addition may have to accept playing a squad role for now.

Journalist Galetti has now named two England internationals who are currently being looked at by United's recruitment team.

What has Galetti said about Man Utd?

Galetti has suggested that Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi and AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori are on United's shortlist if Maguire was to leave the club, which is now looking likely.

The journalist adds that there are many names on their list as they plot their next signing at Old Trafford.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "To replace Maguire, coming back to the centre-back situation, there are many names on Manchester United's list at the moment. Jean-Clair Todibo, Marc Guehi, and also Fikayo Tomori, are some of the profiles under evaluation on their side."

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This WindowGiveMeSportGiveMeSport

What's next for United?

Although a centre-back could be a priority if Maguire seals a move to West Ham, signing a midfielder may also be high on the agenda at Old Trafford.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that United could look to step up their pursuit of Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat if they can sanction some sales in the middle of the park.

The Moroccan international has the ability on the ball that ten Hag would undoubtedly be desperate to add to his side.

Sheth has also revealed to GMS that Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is an option for United between the sticks, after they missed out on Zion Suzuki.

Despite already bringing in Andre Onana, Mason Mount, and Rasmus Hojlund, United's business doesn't appear to be over just yet.