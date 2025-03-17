Manchester United are set to increase their asking price for Aston Villa loanee Marcus Rashford after he was called up to the latest England squad earlier this month, according to insider Mick Brown at Football Insider.

Rashford moved to Villa Park during the January transfer window after being frozen out of the United squad by Ruben Amorim. The English forward joined Unai Emery's side on loan until the end of the season, and he will now be looking to potentially earn a permanent deal at Villa Park.

When Rashford departed, his stock was incredibly low after struggling for a few years at Old Trafford. His start to life at Villa has been impressive, and he's already making a significant impact and looking more like the player we saw in the first few years after he burst onto the scene.

Man Utd Set to Demand More for Rashford

His asking price has increased due to England recall

Speaking to Football Insider, former scout Brown has suggested that United are now going to demand a higher fee for Rashford after he was called up to the England squad. The Villa loanee's value has increased after an impressive start to life in the Midlands...

“Man United are going to demand a high fee for him. Their asking price has increased after he was recalled into the England squad."

Marcus Rashford- 2024/2025 stats Stat Rashford Games 33 Minutes 1961 Goals 7 Assists 7 Minutes per G&A 140.07

Brown goes on to say that it looked like United would have to offload Rashford on the cheap, but his value has only gone up since joining Villa. The Manchester-born attacker has permanent interest from Villa and abroad, so there could be a competitive race to secure his signature in the summer.

“It looked like they’d have to sell him on the cheap, but his value has only gone up. With the interest from Villa and from abroad, and a place in the England squad showing how highly-rated he is, it will allow them to drive up his asking price."

If Rashford continues his fine form, then it would be no surprise if Villa wanted to keep him at the club. His versatility makes him a useful option in Emery's side, capable of playing through the middle as a centre-forward as well as out wide.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 17/03/2025.